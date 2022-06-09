doors. Opens Fourth Experiential Pop-Up in Los Angeles

The innovative emerging platform for fashion, art and beauty online and experiential bricks-and-mortar retail doors. has brought its New York–based pop-up, “Metaverse, Schmetaverse,” to West Hollywood.

Running through June 26, the L.A. pop-up showcases over 50 designers and cult niche brands from over 20 countries including the Paris-based Y/ Project, the Seoul-established streetwear brand Juun J, New York Fashion Week favorites Private Policy and Ph5, as well as L.A.-based fashion talents Emily Westenberger and Maison Audmi, in addition to 10 beauty brands selected by Beautyque NYC, the beauty partner of doors. and the first 3D multi-brand virtual retail storefront in the beauty industry.

The doors. pop-up affords the opportunity for independent designers and emerging artists to showcase their work and gives L.A. shoppers access to unique art and fashion that aren’t available anywhere else in the city. The pop-up hosts nearly 20 events during its monthlong run, including a PRIDE beauty collection launch by celebrity stylist Derek Warburton and FACE Stockholm. Other events include “meet the designer,” live art making, panel discussions on the metaverse, and beauty and styling sessions. Select brands are also channeling doors.’ experimental nature by launching virtual collections and experiments with NFTs.

“Digital fashion and art offer ample possibilities for creative talent and community building,” said Alise Trautmane-Uzuner, founder and CEO of doors. “The metaverse is a compelling extension for physical fashion and art and a unique way to engage with the younger consumer. It is here to stay, but so is physical retail. One does not exclude the other. Bricks-and-mortar activations have immense value for emerging designers and up-and-coming artists to introduce their work to new audiences, build trust and amplify their story.”

doors. was developed by the New York–based architectural design company Make Make, executed by the Istanbul-based architectural practice Superpool and furnished by L.A.-based furniture manufacturer Crofthouse. Designed to reduce environmental waste, more than 2,300 yards of semi-sheer fabrics were used to create an “alternate world” for visitors, which, after the pop-up, will be donated to the Fashion Squads School to help teach children how to sew.