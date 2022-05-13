Los Angeles Apparel Releases Activewear Collection

Los Angeles Apparel’s performance collection is the latest activewear release from the L.A. based-basics apparel manufacturer.

The performance collection features two collections to choose from, the extra thick core collection which comes in timeless cuts in vibrant colors and the Poly Interlock collection which has feminine appeal in neutral colors. The performance collection is durable and provides sweat resistance for all activities. The Poly Interlock collection is made from a lighter textile and is good for moderate activity such as yoga, pilates or jogging. Prices in the colleeciton range from $30 to $54.

The brand recently entered the resale market by introducing its own marketplace powered by Archive, SWAP MEET. Customers are able to sell authenticated Los Angeles Apparel items on SWAP MEET for cash or credit for new items, or they can shop for other pre-loved goods to keep them from becoming waste.