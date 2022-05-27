Razer Announces Launch of Two Apparel Collections

Gaming technology company Razer has announced the launch of its own in-house apparel with two new collections, Genesis and Unleashed. The two collections build upon previous limited-edition collaborations with brands such as BAPE and Fossil to give more access to the brand’s apparel products.

Razer Genesis features minimalistic designs and green lines, as well as Razer’s triple-headed snake logo and branding, made for those who are looking for a balance between effortless style and comfort. The Razer Unleashed collection features bold and oversized prints for wearers to truly represent the company.

“We really take the feedback we receive from our community to heart,” said Addie Tan, associate director of business development at Razer. “We heard them when they said they wanted more Razer Apparel, as our previous drops were selling out too fast. Now our fans can expect even more from Razer Apparel in the coming seasons as we continue to invest in this space by adding more designers in-house who truly understand the fashion landscape and our community of gamers.”

The Razer Genesis collection features a T-shirt, bomber jacket, shorts and bucket hat. The Razer Unleashed collection includes an oversized T-shirt, sweatshirt, zip hoodie, shorts, jogger pants, a snapback cap and a bucket hat. Prices for both collections range from $39.99 to $99.99.