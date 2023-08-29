Connecting Fashion With Culture at Project





















Project Las Vegas exuded energy with three days of inspirational products, panels and experiences Aug. 7–9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. From a celebration of hip hop’s 50th to the 150th anniversary of Levi’s iconic 501s, attendees celebrated style.

“The Project Women’s floor highlighted a strong assortment of brands, with 35 percent new to the show. The addition of West Coast showrooms has been essential to our growth, with these new brands being a driver in attracting our target retailers,” said Jordan Rudow, VP of MAGIC.

There was a creative vibe at musician Gavin Rossdale’s launch of his new brand, Sea of Sound. Organic and locally produced in L.A., each piece is unique. Knits were priced at $32–$75, with his Japanese–influenced shirting at $76–$85.

The eponymous brand Stacy Bradley, based in Deerfield, Fla., is created with a vision and passion. Bradley’s collection repurposes the classic denim jacket by transforming it with beautiful printed silk scarves priced at $150. Her silk-scarf asymmetrical dresses are one size and are priced at $120.

At Love Token, the collection is all about the jacket. Faux furs with an ultra-soft lush hand in amazing colors ranged from crop jackets to full-length coats and were priced at $49–$110 for immediate delivery.

Mumu has a cult following with the “It Girls.” This Venice, Calif., line does “pretty” in a very cool way. Colors for Spring take pinks, greens and aquas to a new fashion level. Crochet dresses are priced at $67, sequin mini dresses at $149 and printed silk PJ-style sets at $61.

Bululu is a Venezuelan party, and this brand definitely brought it! The Miami-based collection is all about bold prints and fiery hot colors. Tops run $59–$89, bottoms $44–$79 and dresses $69-$109.

Michelle Roy, owner and buyer for Social Butterfies in L.A. was looking for one-of-a-kind pieces for her online boutique. “I found quite a few special items that fit with my brand aesthetic,” said Roy. “I was especially drawn to all the exclusive print offerings for Spring.”



