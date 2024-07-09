TRADE SHOWS June L.A. Market Week Sees Unexpectedly Robust Attendance

Los Angeles Market Week, held June 17–20, was busier than expected with multiple brands reporting high-quality buyers writing orders.



















At the Cooper Design Space, “energy was up as our showrooms opened their doors to show off new and innovative brands alongside classic favorites,” said General Manager Margot Garcia.





Hally Jolna and Heidi Jorgensen, owners of Intuition in Eagle, Idaho, like to say they’re bringing fashion to Eagle with contemporary brands. At the Findings Showroom, they ordered the Elvis and Priscilla–influenced crimson hand-beaded tattoo jacket from Alix of Bohemia, priced at $645, and the Nina luxurious gold coin–decorated top at $437.

Made-in-L.A. Delphi at the Simon Showroom celebrated Holiday with a pleated Ponte and satin skirt priced at $166 and a strapless Ponte black dress with white satin bow priced at $203.





















At Brand Assembly, “the first-day numbers were almost as big as March,” said CEO and co-founder Hillary France.





Denver-based Never a Wallflower Club presented fashionable outfits for golf, tennis and pickleball. Standouts were the cotton and cashmere–blend crewneck priced at $114 and matching skirt in a black-and-white golf-ball print at $47.





Los Angeles–based Hale Bob highlighted its Ellis V-neck dress in 100 percent chiffon with bell sleeves and hip pockets priced at $198.





The top seller at denim brand Edyson was a high-rise, wide-leg pant with a yoke-front utility pocket priced at $108.





















At The New Mart, “we were surprised at the robust buyer activity, where a number of our tenants shared that they enjoyed a very productive June market. We also heard positive feedback from multiple buyers who were pleased with the quality and breadth of the brand selections,” said General Manager Tom Keefer.





The new addition at the 10 Eleven Showroom was Made-in-L.A. Cissa, a collection of shirts with a twist—button up straight or to the side for a unique look. The silhouettes ranged from a 100 percent cotton basic to a cropped holiday tuxedo, stripes and silks priced from $125 to $195.





Amsterdam-based Scotch & Soda was a new brand in the M Group Showroom featuring on-trend statement pieces such as the free-spirited heart of Amsterdam jacquard miniskirt priced at $54 and matching cardigan sweater with hearts at $72. “The market was very good; traffic was up, and most accounts wrote for At Once and SP/SUM 2025,” said showroom owner Brett Morris.





Turkey-based Luukaa sold out its Fall collection at the Melody Fast Sales Showroom including a dressy printed mesh top with a laser-cut skirt priced at $120.



















“Our Women's showrooms saw many new retailers on the first day, and we were pleased to see quite a number of stores from Utah, Texas, Colorado, Florida, Atlanta and Vancouver,” said Sue Bhanubandh, director of California Market Center leasing.





Los Angeles-based Bailey Rose returned to the CMC for the young contemporary brand’s second pop-up with a collection of Fall knits including crushed coquette pullovers in 100 percent poly priced at $25.





There was no shortage of denim in the Fire & Rain Showroom, which featured a baggy denim cargo pant with a vintage wash in a blend of cotton, poly, rayon and spandex priced at $10.50–$11.50.





This was the first L.A. market for Janet Carter of Rose Red in Roseville, Calif., who was there to visit Sharon Koshet Sales. “I can look, touch and feel samples; it’s like a cash-and-carry so it’s great because I can walk out with inventory that I can put into my stores next week,” said Carter.