TRADE SHOWS MAGIC Nashville Show Brings the Latest Trends With Local Emphasis





Nashville continued to prove it’s known for more than just—come on, you know what it’s known for—as MAGIC Nashville swooped into town to the tune of a country two-step.





Held April 3–4 at Music City Center, the show welcomed 3,500 attendees and 450 exhibiting brands spanning the apparel, accessories and footwear categories, offering Immediates, local collections, a vast assortment of game-day apparel and more. The top five represented states among attendees were Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Illinois and Indiana, while over 35 percent of brands on the show floor were new to MAGIC.





“Providing the latest trends and resources for the retailers with local emphasis is what makes MAGIC so versatile in meeting customer demands and needs where we see the opportunity and growth,” said Jordan Rudow, vice president, MAGIC.





Educational sessions on key industry topics included protecting business economic challenges, presented by The Boutique Hub founder and CEO Ashley Alderson, and insights presented by show producer MMGNET on its 2024 U.S. Fashion Consumer Outlook Report. As fashion remains consistently within the top five categories U.S. consumers have active purchase intent in 2024, MMGNET remains a prominent industry voice to inform and professionals on consumer purchasing preferences amidst a changing business landscape.





Top retailers at MAGIC Nashville included national and global retailers Urban Outfitters, Boot Barn, Lulus, Dry Goods and Apricot Lane. MAGIC will return to Las Vegas this Aug. 19–21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, while MAGIC New York will take place Sept. 22–24 at the Javits Center.