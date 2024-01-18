DENIM Hyosung to Reveal Latest Sustainable Developments at Kingpins NYC

Denim may be one of fashion’s oldest fabrics, but it is as susceptible to change as everything else. That’s especially the case at Hyosung, the global textiles firm, which will unveil its 2024 sustainable denim and other sourcing solutions Jan. 24–25 at Kingpins NYC at Basketball City.





“Sourcing is set to be a pivotal factor in defining the strategic priorities of the denim industry in 2024,” said Simon Hong, Hyosung global marketing lead—denim. “We are fortunate to fulfill many of these requirements with a global manufacturing footprint, strong mill partner relationships and an extensive portfolio of certified sustainable-textile offerings.”





Furthering its commitment to continuous innovation and providing sustainable solutions for diverse needs, Hyosung will introduce a unique offering of certified sustainable materials that make denim better. The emphasis on global sourcing for the denim industry—or the efficient utilization of resources from different regions to acquire the best raw materials—has become essential as has the adoption of ethical production processes and the ability to swiftly adapt to the ever-changing landscape of consumer trends.





In response to market demand, Hyosung is expanding its regen bio-based spandex offering to include options for the yarn to be made with both 70 percent and 98 percent renewable resources. In 2020, Hyosung introduced the Recycled Claim Standard–certified, 100 percent recycled regen spandex made from reclaimed production waste. Since then, leading denim brands have adopted the fiber to offer a completely recycled product to consumers.





With circularity coming to the forefront, denim brands and mills are following the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Jeans Redesign guidelines for recyclable denim. Among its guidelines is a requirement that denim be made with a minimum of 98 percent cellulosic material, leaving 2 percent of the content for stretch or synthetic material.