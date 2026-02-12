2026 TEXTILE SHOWS Coast to Coast, Textile Shows Usher in 2026

For over two weeks, textile shows provided attendees and exhibitors alike with the shape, color, texture and innovation of things to come.

The New York Fabric Show kicked things off Jan. 12–13, overlapping with Première Vision New York Jan. 13–14. Texworld NYC and Apparel Sourcing NYC followed Jan. 20–22, with Kingpins New York overlapping Jan. 21–22.

Moving to warmer climes, Functional Fabric Fair colocated with the PGA Show in Orlando, Fla., Jan. 21–22. Impressions Expo was in Long Beach, Calif., Jan. 21–24, and Preface, Re/Assembly and Here|After partnered with Denim Dudes in Los Angeles.





New York Fabric Show Provides High-Quality Offerings

Trends and Innovation at Première Vision New York

Global Innovation and Technology Featured at Texworld NYC

Kingpins New York Cultivates Storytelling in Denim

Functional Fabric Fair Colocates with PGA Show

Impressions Expo Goes Beyond the Basic Blank

Preface, Re/Assembly, Here|After, Denim Dudes Form Practical Pathways



