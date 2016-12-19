First Look at ArtCenter Grads

Twice a year, I get invited to review portfolios for the photography and imaging graduating class at ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, Calif. Each time I attend, I leave more and more inspired by the amazing talent the school creates. This past week’s group of 12 students did not disappoint at all. In fact, this could have been one of the strongest groups I’ve ever reviewed. The talent and creativity among the graduates is infectious—I can’t wait to collaborate with some of these students someday.

Each student had his or her own unique presentation and branding to showcase their personal style of photography. Subjects ranged from fashion, architecture and product to photo manipulation, food and environmental images. Some students used life-size shadow boxes, vacuum-form molds and even a fast food trash dispenser to tell their stories. Typically, students give away promotional cards, lookbooks and pieces of their work after each review. Among this year’s graduates, one gave away a Viewmaster with fashion images. Another gave a mini backpack with graphic screen print. There was a Plexiglas promo shadow card and postcard with a cheeseburger pin.

The review session is one of the first opportunities the students have—while still in school—to have a one-on-one review session of their grad show work with industry professionals. Professional photographers, art directors, gallery owners, photo producers, visual and photo directors, stylists and many other industry types are invited by the school to attend the review session. It’s an amazing opportunity for the students to network and make new contacts for their future careers. Plus they receive honest and constructive feedback from their industry peers.

Congratulations to the ArtCenter Grad Show, Fall 2016!