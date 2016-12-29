MANUFACTURING Nexgen Adds High-End Leather Products With KT Label Partnership

Nexgen Packaging LLC, the label and branding company with offices in Santa Barbara, Calif., struck a deal with KT Label, the Turkish maker of leather labels.

Nexgen’s sales team will carry the full range of KT Label products. Based in Istanbul, KT Label has an in-house tannery and 100 years of experience in the leather industry. The company manufacturers high-end leather labels in-house in a state-of-the-art facility the company opened in 2014.

The deal between the two companies gives Nexgen customers access to KT Label’s product range. Together, the two companies can collaborate on the design, manufacturing and distribution of innovative new leather products for packaging and branding.

“Nexgen Packaging is very pleased to partner with KT Label to bring their broad range of high-quality leather labels to our global clients,” said Andy Effron, Nexgen Packaging’s chief executive officer, in a company statement. “KT Label’s state-of-the-art production facilities and in-house tannery produce leather labels to stringent performance standards with a focus on sustainability and compliance with the highest U.S. and E.U. standards.”

Founded in 2006, Nexgen Packaging produces apparel brand identification and packaging products, including woven labels, printed labels, heat transfers, hangtags, integrated tags, price tickets, RFID tags and labels, wrap bands, patches, boxes, poly bags, and other specialized products. The company has sales and manufacturing operations around the world including in the United States, United Kingdom, Guatemala, Vietnam and China.

KT Label is based in Istanbul and has U.S. offices in Fort Washington, Penn. The company’s leather labels meet the limits of the American Apparel & Footwear Association’s Environmental Task Force’s Restricted Substance List (RSL) and carries a line of organic leather labels that meet the Oeko-Tex Standard 100.

For more information on both companies, visit www.nexgenpkg.com and www.ktlabel.com.