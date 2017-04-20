TEXTILES A&E Launches Recycled Core-Spun Sewing Thread

American & Efird, the 125-year-old sewing-thread company based in Mount Holly, N.C., has launched a new industrial sewing thread using Repreve recycled polyester.

Perma Core is a high-quality, eco-friendly thread with a filament polyester core of Repreve wrapped in A&E’s signature polyester staple fiber.

“Perma Core using Repreve provides an eco-friendly, core-spun sewing-thread solution without sacrificing quality or sewing performance as seen in some existing recycled threads in the industry,” said Chris Alt, A&E’s senior vice president of global sales, in a company statement. “Perma Core using Repreve is extremely versatile and can be dyed, finished and delivered from any of A&E’s global manufacturing locations and is available across A&E’s global color range. The portability of this product is important to our global customers and prospects, which are already incorporating Repreve fabrics into their products, allowing them to complete their sustainability efforts in a cost-efficient way, no matter where in the world they place their sewing production.”

Produced by Unifi Inc., Repreve fiber is made from recycled plastic bottles.

“Consumers are looking for products and brands that are environmentally responsible from start to finish. With Perma Core using Repreve, brands can be confident that their products are sewn with eco-friendly thread,” said Jay Hertwig, Unifi’s vice president of global brand sales, marketing and product development. “At Unifi, we’re dedicated to providing a transparent recycled product through our U Trust program with Fiberprint technology, which verifies products contain Repreve in the right amounts.”

Based in Greensboro, N.C., Unifi produces polyester and nylon product yarns including Repreve, Sorbtek and Reflexx.

A&E produces premium industrial and consumer sewing thread, embroidery thread and technical textiles for the apparel, automotive components, home furnishings, medical supplies and footwear industries. The company’s products are manufactured in 23 countries and sold in more than 100 countries around the world.

For more information, visit www.amefird.com.