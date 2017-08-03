MIAMI CRUISE 2018

Cruise 2018 in Miami Beach

Thursday, August 3, 2017

The swim industry descended on Miami Beach in July for a week of swimwear-focused trade shows and runway presentations, where designers from around the world debuted their Cruise 2018 collections.

SWIM MIAMI

Baes and Bikinis

Photos by Getty Images

Salty Mermaid

Photos by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Swim Miami

Gottex

Photos courtesy Getty Images

Duskii

Photos by Getty Images

Silvia Ulson

Photos by Getty Images

Mia Marcelle

Photos by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Swim Miami

Frankies Bikinis

Photos by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Swim Miami

Tavik

Photos by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Swim Miami

Kaohs

Photos by Getty Images

Indah

Photos by Getty Images

Sports Illustrated

Photos by Getty Images for Swim Miami

Koa

Photos by Getty Images

Angel Brinks

Photos by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Swim Miami

Minimale Animale

Photos by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Swim Miami

Prey Swim by Audrina Patridge

Photos by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Prey Swim By Audrina Patridge

HAMMOCK

HAMMOCK

Photos by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Swim Miami and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Swim Miami

FUNKSHION FASHION WEEK MIAMI BEACH SWIM

Acacia

Photos by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Funkshion Swim Fashion Week

Luli Fama

Photos by Fabiano Silva/Getty Images for Luli Fama

Aguaclara

Photos by Fabiano Silva/Getty Images for Funkshion Swim Fashion Week

