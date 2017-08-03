MIAMI CRUISE 2018
Cruise 2018 in Miami Beach
The swim industry descended on Miami Beach in July for a week of swimwear-focused trade shows and runway presentations, where designers from around the world debuted their Cruise 2018 collections.
SWIM MIAMI
Baes and Bikinis
Photos by Getty Images
Salty Mermaid
Photos by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Swim Miami
Gottex
Photos courtesy Getty Images
Duskii
Photos by Getty Images
Silvia Ulson
Photos by Getty Images
Mia Marcelle
Photos by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Swim Miami
Frankies Bikinis
Photos by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Swim Miami
Tavik
Photos by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Swim Miami
Kaohs
Photos by Getty Images
Indah
Photos by Getty Images
Sports Illustrated
Photos by Getty Images for Swim Miami
Koa
Photos by Getty Images
Angel Brinks
Photos by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Swim Miami
Minimale Animale
Photos by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Swim Miami
Prey Swim by Audrina Patridge
Photos by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Prey Swim By Audrina Patridge
HAMMOCK
HAMMOCK
Photos by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Swim Miami and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Swim Miami
FUNKSHION FASHION WEEK MIAMI BEACH SWIM
Acacia
Photos by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Funkshion Swim Fashion Week
Luli Fama
Photos by Fabiano Silva/Getty Images for Luli Fama
Aguaclara
Photos by Fabiano Silva/Getty Images for Funkshion Swim Fashion Week