EVENTS Dress For Success S.F. Raises More Than $100,000 at Fashion Gala

The recent gala hosted by Dress for Success San Francisco featured San Francisco brands Everlane and Margaret O’Leary on the runway, San Francisco chefs offering special tastings and a live auction as well as a silent one.

Andrew Freeman and Renee Richardson emceed the event, which named Robin Washington, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Gilead Sciences, as the event’s gala honoree. Freeman is a Dress for Success San Francisco board member and the owner of the AF&Co. communications consulting agency. Richardson is a former KFOG radio host and development director at the Blue Bear School of Music.

“Dress for Success San Francisco is grateful for the generous support demonstrated during our recent gala at the San Francisco War Memorial Green Room,” said Renee Surcouf, executive director of Dress for Success San Francisco. “Our organization raised over $100,000 to directly support our career development programs and help women advance in the workplace. Dress for Success San Francisco is proud to serve the Bay Area and help women achieve economic independence—one woman at a time.”

Funds from the July event helped support several programs, including Dress for Success San Francisco’s Suiting Program, the Job Search Program, the Professional Women’s Group and the Career Center.