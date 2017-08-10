TECHNOLOGY Apparel Decorating Solution Precise Software Joins Open Systems Business Solutions Software

Precise Software, a Minnesota-based company that provides software solutions to the decorated apparel market, has merged with Open Systems, a provider of business software solutions such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer-relationship management (CRM).

The deal will allow Precise to expand into markets. The company will operate as the Precise Software division and will continue to work with its existing clients as well as new ones.

Based in Chaska, Minn., Precise develops software for the decorated apparel industry. Precise’s business management solution, Impress, is designed for makers of decorated apparel such as T-shirts and sweatshirts. The software includes art-department functions such as artwork tracking and status reports, garment colorway assignments, royalty contract tracking, and decoration cost tables as well as production scheduling, inventory management, order tracking and barcode scanning, accounting, and third-party integration. Impress is configurable, allowing companies to tailor the solution to fit their needs and budget.

“We are very excited about Precise Software joining the Open Systems team,” said Michael Bertini, chief executive officer of Open Systems, in a company statement. “Precise brings over 24 years of proven solutions and expertise in the apparel decorating industry.”

Based in Shakopee, Minn., Open Systems provides business, accounting, CRM, ERP, and mobile software solutions for companies in several industries, including distribution, manufacturing and nonprofit.

For more information about Open Systems, visit www.osas.com. For more information about Precise Software, visit www.precisesoftware.net.