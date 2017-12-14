CMC Unveils New Trade Show for High-End Brands

At the upcoming Los Angeles Fashion Market in March, the California Market Center is taking the wraps off a new trade show, which will be on the building’s top floor.

Called Label Array, the March 12-14 show is a juried event for elevated brands known for their quality, distinct designs and retail appeal. It will merge the various niche shows produced by the CMC into one showcase.

Label Array will feature selections from categories such as contemporary, young contemporary, better womenswear, gender-neutral apparel, accessories, footwear and lifestyle products.

Instead of booths, the event will feature an open-air floor plan in the penthouse for easy navigation. Future show dates are June 18-20 and Oct. 8-10.