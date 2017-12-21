CELEBRATING THE HOLIDAY Neighborhood Kids Meet Santa and Receive Gifts at the Annual Holiday Party by CFF and TALA

The top floor of the Cooper Design Space in Los Angeles was filled with 200 children who met Santa Claus, ate typical kids’ food and celebrated the holidays with gifts.

This was the 70th annual holiday party hosted by the California Fashion Foundation—the philanthropic arm of the California Fashion Association—as well as the Textile Association of Los Angeles.

Children at the Dec. 6 party arrived by bus from Alexandria House, the Boys & Girls Club of Los Angeles, the Boys & Girls Club of East Los Angeles and Para Los Niños, where they participate in the various after-school programs organized by those organizations.

A photo booth was set up for children to take self-portraits, balloons were fashioned into toys such as rubbery swords, and plenty of hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, potato chips, and cupcakes were on hand to keep everyone energized.

Santa Claus sat surrounded by a number of Christmas trees that were brightly decorated.

On hand were Ilse Metchek, president of the California Fashion Association; Debbie Steinberg, formerly of CIT Commercial Services; Ann Davis of Eclat Fabrics; Barbara Bundy from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising; and Steve Hirsh from the Cooper Design Space.

The party and gifts were made possible through a long list of fashion-industry sponsors that included Karen Kane Inc., the Cooper Design Space, AIMS360, KWDZ Manufacturing, the Findings showroom, the Summer Somewhere showroom, the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, Merchant Factors, the California Apparel News, Wells Fargo, the Ben B. & Joyce E. Eisenberg Foundation/The New Mart, Directives West, Kaufman & Kabani, Mann Publications, RMLA Inc., Velvet by Graham & Spencer, Stony Apparel, Market restaurant, Design Knit, STC-QST and Swat Fame.

Photos by Tim Regas.