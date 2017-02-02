NY FASHION WEEK Autumn in N.Y.

Menswear brands got the New York Fashion Week party started with a series of runway shows and presentations held around the city.

New York Men’s Day returned for a second season with presentations at Dune Studios on Jan. 30 featuring several labels including Private Policy, Max ’n Chester and David Hart.

Alabama-based designer Billy Reid showed his Beat Generation–inspired collection on Jan. 30 at The Cellar at The Beekman Hotel, where the men’s and women’s fashions were accompanied by a series of musical performances by Cedric Burnside, The Watson Twins and Karen Elson.

Costa Mesa, Calif., label Matiere returned to New York to show its Autumn/Winter collection on Feb. 1 at Skylight Clarkson North.

Photo Gallery Matiere New York Fashion Week | Jan. 30-Feb. 1 2017 | Photos by Driely S.

Photo Gallery Billy Reid New York Fashion Week | Jan. 30-Feb. 1 2017 | Photos by First View/Getty Images

Photo Gallery David Hart New York Fashion Week | Jan. 30-Feb. 1 2017 | Photos by David Carlo

Photo Gallery Krammer Stoudt New York Fashion Week | Jan. 30-Feb. 1 2017 | Photos by Menelik Puyear

Photo Gallery Max ’n Chester New York Fashion Week | Jan. 30-Feb. 1 2017 | Photos by Hyuna Shin