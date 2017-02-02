NY FASHION WEEK
Autumn in N.Y.
Menswear brands got the New York Fashion Week party started with a series of runway shows and presentations held around the city.
New York Men’s Day returned for a second season with presentations at Dune Studios on Jan. 30 featuring several labels including Private Policy, Max ’n Chester and David Hart.
Alabama-based designer Billy Reid showed his Beat Generation–inspired collection on Jan. 30 at The Cellar at The Beekman Hotel, where the men’s and women’s fashions were accompanied by a series of musical performances by Cedric Burnside, The Watson Twins and Karen Elson.
Costa Mesa, Calif., label Matiere returned to New York to show its Autumn/Winter collection on Feb. 1 at Skylight Clarkson North.
Photo Gallery
Matiere
New York Fashion Week | Jan. 30-Feb. 1 2017 | Photos by Driely S.
Photo Gallery
Billy Reid
New York Fashion Week | Jan. 30-Feb. 1 2017 | Photos by First View/Getty Images
Photo Gallery
David Hart
New York Fashion Week | Jan. 30-Feb. 1 2017 | Photos by David Carlo
Photo Gallery
Krammer Stoudt
New York Fashion Week | Jan. 30-Feb. 1 2017 | Photos by Menelik Puyear
Photo Gallery
Max ’n Chester
New York Fashion Week | Jan. 30-Feb. 1 2017 | Photos by Hyuna Shin
Photo Gallery
Private Policy
New York Fashion Week | Jan. 30-Feb. 1 2017 | Photos by Mat + Kat