Designed by Billy Reid | Photo by First View/Getty Images

Designed by Billy Reid | Photo by First View/Getty Images

NY FASHION WEEK

Autumn in N.Y.

Thursday, February 2, 2017

Menswear brands got the New York Fashion Week party started with a series of runway shows and presentations held around the city.

New York Men’s Day returned for a second season with presentations at Dune Studios on Jan. 30 featuring several labels including Private Policy, Max ’n Chester and David Hart.

Alabama-based designer Billy Reid showed his Beat Generation–inspired collection on Jan. 30 at The Cellar at The Beekman Hotel, where the men’s and women’s fashions were accompanied by a series of musical performances by Cedric Burnside, The Watson Twins and Karen Elson.

Costa Mesa, Calif., label Matiere returned to New York to show its Autumn/Winter collection on Feb. 1 at Skylight Clarkson North.

Photo Gallery

Matiere

New York Fashion Week | Jan. 30-Feb. 1 2017 | Photos by Driely S.

Photo Gallery

Billy Reid

New York Fashion Week | Jan. 30-Feb. 1 2017 | Photos by First View/Getty Images

Photo Gallery

David Hart

New York Fashion Week | Jan. 30-Feb. 1 2017 | Photos by David Carlo

Photo Gallery

Krammer Stoudt

New York Fashion Week | Jan. 30-Feb. 1 2017 | Photos by Menelik Puyear

Photo Gallery

Max ’n Chester

New York Fashion Week | Jan. 30-Feb. 1 2017 | Photos by Hyuna Shin

Photo Gallery

Private Policy

New York Fashion Week | Jan. 30-Feb. 1 2017 | Photos by Mat + Kat

