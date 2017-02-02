VERA BRADLEY Vera Bradley Dives into Swim with Mainstream

Vera Bradley—the lifestyle brand known for its allover-print handbags, totes and luggage—will launch a swimwear collection with Mainstream Swimwear Inc.

“We are thrilled to bring this inspiring collection to market, fusing together Mainstream Swimwear Inc.’s expertise in all things swim with Vera Bradley’s heritage of timeless patterns and prints,” said Robert Wallstrom, chief executive officer of the Roanoke, Ind.–based company. “We are confident that this collection will showcase a fresh, innovative and modern perspective on the beloved Vera Bradley brand.”

The Spring collection is inspired by Havana and will blend Vera Bradley’s signature look with new colors and details. There are reversible suits and styles with removable details.

“We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with Vera Bradley to produce a swimwear line with the perfect combination of contemporary silhouettes and a playfully feminine color palette,” said Alicia Green, Mainstream Swimsuits’ vice president of brand development. “The results are fresh, modern styles balanced with feminine details. These refined styles are designed to be every woman’s favorite look for the upcoming season.”

The launch collection includes about 50 styles, including bikini and tankini separates, one-pieces and cover-ups in sizes ranging from XS to XL. Retail prices range from $110 to 135. The collection will be sold in Vera Bradley stores, including the company’s new SoHo flagship location in New York, on the company’s e-commerce site (www.verabradley.com), in department stores, resorts and swimwear boutiques.

Vera Bradley was founded in 1982 by Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller. In addition to the company’s core collection, Vera Bradley offers college collections featuring Vera Bradley prints in the school colors of universities around the United States. A philanthropic arm, the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer has raised more than $27 million for breast cancer research.