OSCAR-NOMINATED COSTUMES FIDM Costume Exhibition Includes Oscar-Nominated Designs

To celebrate the opening of the 25th annual “Art of Motion Picture Costume Design” exhibition at the FIDM Museum at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, the Los Angeles design college hosted a grand-opening party on Feb. 4 at its downtown Los Angeles campus.

Guests included costume designers Mary Zophres, Arianne Phillips, Sharen Davis, Deborah Cook, Sanja Milovic Hays and Jacqueline West, whose work was included in the exhibition.

Among the designs featured in the exhibition are Phillips’ costumes for “Nocturnal Animals,” Cook’s costumes for “Kubo and the Two Strings,” West’s costumes for “Live by Night,” Davis’ costumes for “Fences” and Hays’ costumes for “Star Trek Beyond.” Zophres’ work from two films is represented in the show: “Hail, Caesar!” and “La La Land,” which is up for an Academy Award for costume design.

Other Oscar-nominated costumes in the exhibition include those for “Florence Foster Jenkins” (costumes by Consolata Boyle), “Allied” (costumes by Joanna Johnston) and “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (costumes by Colleen Atwood).

FIDM’s costume exhibition runs through April 22. Admission to the FIDM Museum is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Photos by ABImages, Alison A. Nieder