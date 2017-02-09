SEE NOW, BUY NOW Rebecca Minkoff Hosts ‘See Now, Buy Now’ Show at The Grove

Photo Gallery Rebecca Minkoff Spring 2017 Runway Show Rebecca Minkoff Spring 2017 Runway Show | The Grove lifestyle center, Los Angeles | Photos Courtesy of Rebecca Minkoff

A well-dressed crowd of fashion influencers and fans turned out to see the Rebecca Minkoff Spring 2017 runway show at The Grove lifestyle center in Los Angeles. Billed as an ode to the designer’s Southern California roots—the New York–based designer originally hails from San Diego—the collection has an easy, luxe, casual look filled with flowy printed dresses, layerable looks, and a dash of denim and leather.

Victoria Justice, Aimee Song, Jamie Chung, Chriselle Lim, Coco Rocha, Maddy Reed, Pyper America and Natalie Suarez were among the models on the runway while attendees included Lauren Conrad, Keke Palmer, Chiara Ferragni, Taissa Farmiga, Angela Sarafyan, Camila Alves and Jessica Stam.

The event included a performance by LA-based singer songwriter MILCK.

The “see now, buy now” show was followed by a pop-up shop where guests got the chance to purchase exclusive bags created by artist Curtis Kulig for the runway show. Proceeds from the sale of the bag benefits the nonprofit organization I AM THAT GIRL. Minkoff fans who showed up early to the pop-up shop on Feb. 3 had a chance to purchase one of 10 special “Midnighter” bags, which each contained a ticket to the runway show and a special code Minkoff developed with Janela. The unique code unlocks exclusive offers and experiences with the brand.

This was Minkoff’s third “see now, buy now” runway show. The in-season concept has proven successful, according to the company, which reported a 128 percent increase in in-store sales since launching the format for Spring 2016.

The Rebecca Minkoff pop-up shop at The Grove will remain open through the end of February.