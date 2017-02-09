TEXTILE TRENDS Sourcing & Fabric: Textile Trends

Photo Gallery Line Up Stripes go graphic and modern with designs ranging from fine-line patterns that mimic the look of architectural drawings to an abstract take on bold regatta stripes.

Photo Gallery Seeing Green Textile designers are tapping into the moody side of green using shades of dark teal, wintergreen and sage for prints, lace, tweeds and novelty fabrics.

Photo Gallery Variations on Camouflage Camouflage patterns are a perennial favorite for textile designers. New variations include adding a touch of shine, taking inspiration from the traditional color palette or rendering the camo pattern in piles of sequins.

Photo Gallery Burgundy Blend Rich shades of burgundy lend a regal air to everything from traditional florals to abstract lace to printed velvets and fabrics with a metallic sheen.

Photo Gallery Black and Brights Bright shades of pink, green, purple and orange are given an added visual pop when paired with black for bold stripes, oversized florals and abstract patterns.

DIRECTORY

A Plus Fabrics Inc., (213) 746-1100, www.aplusfabricsusa.com

Alexander Henry Fabrics Inc., (818) 562-8200, www.ahfabrics.com

Asher Fabric Concepts, (323) 268-1218, www.asherconcepts.com

Bella Tela, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternationalgroup.com

Cinergy Textiles Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com

Confetti Fabrics, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternationalgroup.com

D&N Textiles Inc., (310) 503-6927, michael@dntextiles.com

Eclat Textile Co. Ltd., (213) 624-2633, www.eclatusa.com

Fabric Selection Inc., (213) 747-6297, www.fabricselection.com

Jay Ann Fabrics Inc., (213) 622-8272, www.jayannfabrics.com

La Lame Inc., (212) 921-9770, www.lalame.com

Malhia Kent, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternationalgroup.com

MG Creation, (212) 921-9770, www.lalame.com

NK Textile/Nipkow & Kobelt Inc., (949) 680-4743, www.nipkowkobelt.com

Robert Kaufman Fabrics, (800) 877-2066, www.robertkaufman.com

Solid Stone Fabrics, (276) 634-0115, www.solidstonefabrics.com

Solstiss Inc., (213) 688-9797, www.solstiss.com

Spirit Lace Enterprise, (213) 689-1999, www.spiritlace.com

Taiana Blu, 39 031994411, www.taiana.it

Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com

TGM International, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternationalgroup.com

Tissage Des Chaumes, (213) 688-9797, www.tissagedeschaumes.fr

Tricots Liesse Inc., (818) 789-0146, (213) 910-3896, www.tricots-liesse.com

Triple Textile Inc., (213) 629-4300, www.tripletextile.net