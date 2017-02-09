Sourcing & Fabric: Textile Trends

TEXTILE TRENDS
Stripes go graphic and modern with designs ranging from fine-line patterns that mimic the look of architectural drawings to an abstract take on bold regatta stripes.
Seeing Green
Textile designers are tapping into the moody side of green using shades of dark teal, wintergreen and sage for prints, lace, tweeds and novelty fabrics.
Variations on Camouflage
Camouflage patterns are a perennial favorite for textile designers. New variations include adding a touch of shine, taking inspiration from the traditional color palette or rendering the camo pattern in piles of sequins.
Burgundy Blend
Rich shades of burgundy lend a regal air to everything from traditional florals to abstract lace to printed velvets and fabrics with a metallic sheen.
Black and Brights
Bright shades of pink, green, purple and orange are given an added visual pop when paired with black for bold stripes, oversized florals and abstract patterns.
DIRECTORY
A Plus Fabrics Inc., (213) 746-1100, www.aplusfabricsusa.com
Alexander Henry Fabrics Inc., (818) 562-8200, www.ahfabrics.com
Asher Fabric Concepts, (323) 268-1218, www.asherconcepts.com
Bella Tela, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternationalgroup.com
Cinergy Textiles Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com
Confetti Fabrics, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternationalgroup.com
D&N Textiles Inc., (310) 503-6927, michael@dntextiles.com
Eclat Textile Co. Ltd., (213) 624-2633, www.eclatusa.com
Fabric Selection Inc., (213) 747-6297, www.fabricselection.com
Jay Ann Fabrics Inc., (213) 622-8272, www.jayannfabrics.com
La Lame Inc., (212) 921-9770, www.lalame.com
Malhia Kent, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternationalgroup.com
MG Creation, (212) 921-9770, www.lalame.com
NK Textile/Nipkow & Kobelt Inc., (949) 680-4743, www.nipkowkobelt.com
Robert Kaufman Fabrics, (800) 877-2066, www.robertkaufman.com
Solid Stone Fabrics, (276) 634-0115, www.solidstonefabrics.com
Solstiss Inc., (213) 688-9797, www.solstiss.com
Spirit Lace Enterprise, (213) 689-1999, www.spiritlace.com
Taiana Blu, 39 031994411, www.taiana.it
Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com
TGM International, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternationalgroup.com
Tissage Des Chaumes, (213) 688-9797, www.tissagedeschaumes.fr
Tricots Liesse Inc., (818) 789-0146, (213) 910-3896, www.tricots-liesse.com
Triple Textile Inc., (213) 629-4300, www.tripletextile.net