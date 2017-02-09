Fashion blogger Kenza Zouiten, the co-founder of Swedish fashion line Ivyrevel

You Can’t Spell Apparel Without an App

By Alison A. Nieder | Thursday, February 9, 2017

Google recently announced new fashion/tech partnership with Swedish fast-fashion retailer H&M that really focuses on the “app” in apparel.

Fashion blogger Kenza Zouiten, the co-founder of Swedish fashion line Ivyrevel, explains the concept in a newly released video.

Zouiten and Ivyrevel are testing a new app that will monitor your daily activities and gather information about where you go and what you like to do. All this data will be used to create a custom design based on your lifestyle.

The “Data Dress” app is expected to be available later this year.

Hat tip to Fortune’s Polina Marinova and to Wendy K. Bendoni.

youTube

Coded Couture By Ivyrevel - Introducing the Data_Dress

