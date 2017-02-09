You Can’t Spell Apparel Without an App

Google recently announced new fashion/tech partnership with Swedish fast-fashion retailer H&M that really focuses on the “app” in apparel.

Fashion blogger Kenza Zouiten, the co-founder of Swedish fashion line Ivyrevel, explains the concept in a newly released video.

Zouiten and Ivyrevel are testing a new app that will monitor your daily activities and gather information about where you go and what you like to do. All this data will be used to create a custom design based on your lifestyle.

The “Data Dress” app is expected to be available later this year.

Hat tip to Fortune’s Polina Marinova and to Wendy K. Bendoni.