FIBER & FABRIC
Textile Preview: Fiber & Fabric Spotlight
Lustrous Beauty
Finotex
Zohar Industries
Kagan Trim Center
Appliques With Glitz Inc. ACT 507
Spirit Lace Enterprise T110039
John F. Allen & Son Inc. 60717-1355
Appliques With Glitz Inc. ACT 113
Finotex
Zohar Industries
Appliques With Glitz Inc. ACT 113
Freedom and Glory
Button Avenue
3A Products
John F. Allen & Son Inc. 303 2H
John F. Allen & Son Inc. 301 2H
John F. Allen & Son Inc. 301 3H
Trim Networks
Dara Inc.
Zohar Industries
Satab USA 7344
Trim Networks EL150
Zohar Industries
Trim Networks C3193
Zohar Industries
S&J Inc.
Dara Inc. DA050
3A Products #8
Dara Inc. MT 704
3A Products
Emsig Manufacturing Corp. M4703
J.N. Zippers & Supplies Corp.
John F. Allen & Son Inc. HF MESH HYAC
John F. Allen & Son Inc. HF MESH CRYS
John F. Allen & Son Inc. HF MESH SAPH
Down to Earth
Trim Networks LS-24
Button Avenue
Spirit Lace Enterprise C-01534 Mint
Trim Networks
Dara Inc.
Button Avenue
Trim Networks LS-001
California Label Products
3in1 Group
Spirit Lace Enterprise C-01534 Mocha
Dara Inc.
3in1 Group
Button Avenue
Seram America
Dara Inc. 143703
DIRECTORY
3A Products
(213) 749-0103
3in1 Group
(213) 359 6595
(657) 210-4970
Appliques With Glitz Inc./Lords and Ladies Inc.
(888) 344-5480
Button Avenue
(310) 457-2797
California Label Products
(310) 523-5800
www.californialabelproducts.com
Dara Inc.
(213) 749-9970
Emsig Manufacturing Corp.
(212) 563-5460
Finotex
(305) 470-2400
John F. Allen & Son Inc.
(800) 334-9971
J.N. Zippers & Supplies Corp.
(650) 871-8838
Kagan Trim Center
(323) 583-1400
S&J Inc.
(323) 231-0811
Satab USA
(212-403-2805), 33 01 42 36 66 00
Seram America
(646) 590-0296
Seram Europe
33 (0) 4 77 35 00 35
Spirit Lace Enterprise
(213) 689-1999
Trim Networks
(213) 688-8550
Zohar Industries
(323) 544-4444