Textile Preview: Fiber & Fabric Spotlight

Thursday, February 23, 2017

Lustrous Beauty

  1. Finotex

  2. Zohar Industries

  3. Kagan Trim Center

  4. Appliques With Glitz Inc. ACT 507

  5. Spirit Lace Enterprise T110039

  6. Spirit Lace Enterprise T110039

  7. John F. Allen & Son Inc. 60717-1355

  8. Appliques With Glitz Inc. ACT 113

  9. Finotex

  10. Zohar Industries

  11. Appliques With Glitz Inc. ACT 113

Freedom and Glory

  1. Button Avenue

  2. 3A Products

  3. John F. Allen & Son Inc. 303 2H

  4. John F. Allen & Son Inc. 301 2H

  5. John F. Allen & Son Inc. 301 3H

  6. Trim Networks

  7. Dara Inc.

  8. Zohar Industries

  9. Satab USA 7344

  10. Trim Networks EL150

  11. Zohar Industries

  12. Trim Networks C3193

  13. Zohar Industries

  14. S&J Inc.

  15. Dara Inc. DA050

  16. 3A Products #8

  17. Dara Inc. MT 704

  18. 3A Products

  19. Emsig Manufacturing Corp. M4703

  20. J.N. Zippers & Supplies Corp.

  21. John F. Allen & Son Inc. HF MESH HYAC

  22. John F. Allen & Son Inc. HF MESH CRYS

  23. John F. Allen & Son Inc. HF MESH SAPH

Down to Earth

  1. Trim Networks LS-24

  2. Button Avenue

  3. Spirit Lace Enterprise C-01534 Mint

  4. Trim Networks

  5. Dara Inc.

  6. Button Avenue

  7. Trim Networks LS-001

  8. California Label Products

  9. 3in1 Group

  10. Spirit Lace Enterprise C-01534 Mocha

  11. Dara Inc.

  12. 3in1 Group

  13. Button Avenue

  14. Seram America

  15. Dara Inc. 143703

DIRECTORY

3A Products

(213) 749-0103

www.us3a.com

3in1 Group

(213) 359 6595

www.imaginary-concepts.com

(657) 210-4970

3in1labels.com

Appliques With Glitz Inc./Lords and Ladies Inc.

(888) 344-5480

appliqueswithglitz.com

Button Avenue

(310) 457-2797

www.buttonavenue.com

California Label Products

(310) 523-5800

www.californialabelproducts.com

Dara Inc.

(213) 749-9970

www.DaraIncUSA.com

Emsig Manufacturing Corp.

(212) 563-5460

www.emsig.com

Finotex

(305) 470-2400

www.finotex.com

John F. Allen & Son Inc.

(800) 334-9971

www.jfallen.com

J.N. Zippers & Supplies Corp.

(650) 871-8838

www.zprz.com

Kagan Trim Center

(323) 583-1400

www.kagantrim.com

S&J Inc.

(323) 231-0811

www.snjusa.com

Satab USA

(212-403-2805), 33 01 42 36 66 00

www.satab.com

Seram America

(646) 590-0296

www.seram.com

Seram Europe

33 (0) 4 77 35 00 35

www.seram.com

Spirit Lace Enterprise

(213) 689-1999

www.spiritlace.com

Trim Networks

(213) 688-8550

www.trimnetworks.com

Zohar Industries

(323) 544-4444

www.zoharzippers.com

