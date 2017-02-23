FIBER & FABRIC Textile Preview: Fiber & Fabric Spotlight

Lustrous Beauty

Finotex Zohar Industries Kagan Trim Center Appliques With Glitz Inc. ACT 507 Spirit Lace Enterprise T110039 Spirit Lace Enterprise T110039 John F. Allen & Son Inc. 60717-1355 Appliques With Glitz Inc. ACT 113 Finotex Zohar Industries Appliques With Glitz Inc. ACT 113

Freedom and Glory

Button Avenue 3A Products John F. Allen & Son Inc. 303 2H John F. Allen & Son Inc. 301 2H John F. Allen & Son Inc. 301 3H Trim Networks Dara Inc. Zohar Industries Satab USA 7344 Trim Networks EL150 Zohar Industries Trim Networks C3193 Zohar Industries S&J Inc. Dara Inc. DA050 3A Products #8 Dara Inc. MT 704 3A Products Emsig Manufacturing Corp. M4703 J.N. Zippers & Supplies Corp. John F. Allen & Son Inc. HF MESH HYAC John F. Allen & Son Inc. HF MESH CRYS John F. Allen & Son Inc. HF MESH SAPH

Down to Earth

Trim Networks LS-24 Button Avenue Spirit Lace Enterprise C-01534 Mint Trim Networks Dara Inc. Button Avenue Trim Networks LS-001 California Label Products 3in1 Group Spirit Lace Enterprise C-01534 Mocha Dara Inc. 3in1 Group Button Avenue Seram America Dara Inc. 143703

DIRECTORY

3A Products

(213) 749-0103

www.us3a.com

3in1 Group

(213) 359 6595

www.imaginary-concepts.com

(657) 210-4970

3in1labels.com

Appliques With Glitz Inc./Lords and Ladies Inc.

(888) 344-5480

appliqueswithglitz.com

Button Avenue

(310) 457-2797

www.buttonavenue.com

California Label Products

(310) 523-5800

www.californialabelproducts.com

Dara Inc.

(213) 749-9970

www.DaraIncUSA.com

Emsig Manufacturing Corp.

(212) 563-5460

www.emsig.com

Finotex

(305) 470-2400

www.finotex.com

John F. Allen & Son Inc.

(800) 334-9971

www.jfallen.com

J.N. Zippers & Supplies Corp.

(650) 871-8838

www.zprz.com

Kagan Trim Center

(323) 583-1400

www.kagantrim.com

S&J Inc.

(323) 231-0811

www.snjusa.com

Satab USA

(212-403-2805), 33 01 42 36 66 00

www.satab.com

Seram America

(646) 590-0296

www.seram.com

Seram Europe

33 (0) 4 77 35 00 35

www.seram.com

Spirit Lace Enterprise

(213) 689-1999

www.spiritlace.com

Trim Networks

(213) 688-8550

www.trimnetworks.com

Zohar Industries

(323) 544-4444

www.zoharzippers.com