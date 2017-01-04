John Malkovich's Fashionable Side

John Malkovich, the Academy Award-nominated actor for films such as “Places in the Heart” and “In the Line of Fire,” is showing off his fashionable side in a new video for online web development site Squarespace.

In the short film, Malkovich talks about the challenges of being “only known for one thing.” Truth is the actor studied costume design before becoming an actor. He has walked the runway for Comme Des Garcons, directed fashion films for Bella Freud, designed original fabrics for Liberty of London and has collaborated with Bailey Hats, Pirelli and watch brand Richard Mille. Malkovich has designed a series of menswear collections since 2000, including the Italian-made line Technobohemian, which was sold in stores such as Church in Los Angeles and The Webster in Miami Beach.

The film profiles his latest launch, the eponymous John Malkovich collection, which is also carried at The Webster, as well as at Amsterdam boutique Margriet Nannings.

Malkovich appears to acknowledge the inherent risks of fashion in the Squarespace film, but adds “everything I ever did was a gamble.”