TRINA TURK Anticipating Autumn

Photo Gallery Trina Turk Pre-Fall 2017 Photos by Jonathan Skow

Trina Turk is no stranger to bright colors and graphic prints. For pre-Fall 2017, the designer offered a fresh look at those two ideas in a collection she called “Eclectic Nonchalance.” The collection is built on neutral shades of beige, olive and black punctuated with brights Turk has named “Velvet Petal,” “Plum,” “Pale Aqua,” “Coraline” and “Dill.” A floral motif runs through the collection showing up in allover patterns, engineered prints for dresses and as embellishment on a jacket. The botanicals are paired with graphic stripes, dobby-weave shirtings, cross-hatch chambrays and camouflage-textured cotton fabrications. The collection includes plenty of seasonless pieces perfect for easy layering from the slouchy pajama pant to the bomber jacket that pairs floral details with athletic stripes. For women, there are plenty of feminine details such as ruffles, flounced hems and pleating. For Mr. Turk menswear, the look layers print and texture in slim silhouettes.