STYLE WATCH

Photo LA : Stills and Style Notes

Estevan Ramos | Thursday, January 19, 2017

Photo LA, the exhibition that brings the photographic and art worlds together, just celebrated its 26th year. It’s the longest-running photo fair on the West Coast. Held at The Reef (the former LA Mart) in downtown LA, the event featured more than 80 exhibitors from around the world, as well as works from galleries, museums, dealers and local art school students. There were lectures and tours, as well.

Opening night—Thurs., Jan. 12—attracted more than 3,000 guests who got the first chance to see the works of many masters and up-in-comers. With a live DJ spinning eclectic sounds from Cuban to Electronica, the event was also a great chance to see the diverse styles of photography and art lovers and collectors roaming the isles.

The public showing ran from January 13–15 which kept the excitement of opening night alive! Here are some of the highlights of the photography, the scene, the art and the fashions from opening night.

photo

THE SCENE IN THE AISLES! From top left to bottom right: artist Richard Ransier in his “Guns for Art” booth; actor Lukas Haas admiring the “Guns for Art” exhibit; casting director Cathy Eng admiring the work of Mark Indig; photo by Richard O’Neill; photo by Mallory Morrison, “Ropes….End 2017;” Mick Jagger print by Kevin C. Goff; male face collage by Enrique Martinez Celaya; street seen of Cuba by Formento + Formento and a split image titled “Even 2017.”

photo

THE CLASSICS From top left to bottom right: Givenchy Paris in the late 50’s by Tony Vaccaro; director John Ford by John R. Hamilton; skateboarders day after 9/11 in NYC’s lower eastside by Mike O’Meally; beauty image by Tony Vaccaro; fashion by Melvin Sokolsky; Paul Newman by John R. Hamilton; Andy Warhol and Edie Sedgwick by Steve Shapiro; David Bowie by Steve Shapiro; Madonna by Herb Ritts and Bobby Kennedy by Bill Eppridge

photo

INSPIRED BY………! Various images throughout the show caught my attention as fashion and beauty shoot including the ones in the collage, which include shots from ’50s Warsaw; musicians on stage in the late ’60s and ’70s Love Children.

photo

CLEAN AND CHIC Fashions around opening night ran the gamut but clean and chic seemed to be the classic way to go. All-black with a pop of a subtle contrast color made the looks timeless. Gallery owner Megan Phillips of Sur le Mur, top left, opted to mix her black with an elegant deep green fur collared cape while a photo rep, second left, brought her tiny poodle as her accessory. Staying all-black from head to toe has always been a classic artist look!

photo

COLORFUL WORLD When not in all-black, choosing color and pattern always is another choice for the artists’and art lovers’ wardrobe. Whether it’s all-over pattern or color popping with a favorite item or accessory, adding attention-getting color works well in the art world!

photo

CASUAL LIFESTYLE Casual and relaxed was another way to go for opening night. Keeping it simple with classic pieces never goes out of style. Wool felt hats were a popular item in various colors, shapes and sizes. Athletics mixed with utilitarian looks perfect when you’re running from your art studio to a gallery opening. The message here was to be comfortable!

photo

CREATIVE CREATURES There’re always the attendees who opt for self-expression. From silver fairy princess, ’80s Glam punk couture and Mexican Revolution to handmade rib-caged poncho’ed warriors, Rastafarian glam and a metal-studded cashmere tube dress, being yourself is forever the best way to enjoy fashion and art!

