Obituary: Lunada Bay Chief Susan Crank

Lunada Bay Chief Executive Officer and President Susan Crank died on Jan. 23 after battling cancer. She was 67.

Crank had held the top spot at the Anaheim, Calif.–based swim company since 1987 after working in sales at Ocean Pacific. The company currently produces swimwear under the Becca by Rebecca Virture, Becca Etc by Rebecca Virtue, Isabella Rose and Alé by Alessandra, the swim line by model Alessandra Ambrosio. Over the years, the company has produced swimwear for some of the industry’s best-known brands, including Ocean Pacific, Anne Cole, Cole of California, Catalina and Mossimo, as well as the swim collections of ready-to-wear labels such as Betsey Johnson and Lucky Brand.

Swim executive Gary Mykles first met Crank at Ocean Pacific, where he was the executive vice president. He recalled her start as a road rep for juniors swim and subsequent rise to sales manager.

“She skyrocketed from there,” Mykles said. “She was a natural. She did a fabulous job for the company.”

Mykles, who currently works with Quebec-based SGS Sports Inc., which produces the Body Glove, Skye and Eidon swim collections, described Crank as “a real pro.”

“She knew the business and how to run her business,” he said. “The success of Lunada Bay is proof of it. She was one of those exceptional people.”

Designer Anna Kenney worked for Crank at Lunada Bay early in her career, when she launched the swim line Girlstar, Gotcha’s juniors brand.

“It was a great place to work,” Kenney said. “Susan took care of absolutely everyone. Susan was a mentor to all. She would take all of us to these women’s business luncheons. She lifted us all up. She wanted everyone to go beyond what they could do. She was very inspirational.”

Kenney recalled going on her first design research trip to Paris with Crank and designer Rebecca Virtue. The trip fell on Kenney’s birthday and Crank bought her a business suit—her first, Kenney said.

“We learned everything at Lunada Bay. Not just about design, but about presentations and introductions and life. That was what was so special about Susan. She had so much to give to everyone to make everyone excel in their life. Even now, 20 years later I feel I’m a mentor to the assistants that I working with. I always tell them you have to work in Lunada Bay if you’re going to be in the swim industry. You’re really swimwear veteran if you worked under Susan Crank.”

Nat Norfleet worked with Crank at Ocean Pacific and continued to work with her when she left OP to join Lunada Bay.

“She was the star of the licensing group at OP,” recalled Norfleet, who now runs a consulting business that is currently works with the menswear line for the Margaritaville Apparel Group in Los Angeles. Norfleet said Lunada Bay is “one of the best swimwear firms Southern California has ever had. “

“It’s a heck of a company,” he said. “They know the surf and swimwear business inside and out. She was tough in the sense that she knew what she wanted and how to do it—and she was usually right.”

Ilse Metchek, the president of the California Fashion Association, described Crank as “a caring, caring soul.”

Lunada Bay was a CFA member since its inception, Metchek said, adding that Crank was an adamant supporter of made-in-America production.

“Not just for the manufacturing, it was about her employees. She cared so much for the employees. And it translated into success. She showed that you could do that and be successful.”