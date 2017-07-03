RETAIL Shoemaker Donald Pliner Is Back

The Donald is back.

No, not that Donald. The Donald known for his high-style footwear.

Donald J. Pliner, who sold a majority share of his namesake brand in 2011 to private equity firm Castanea Partners, formed a new company last year called Right Bank Shoe Co. of Beverly Hills.

The shoe label is holding a big style event from July 6 through July 10, to sell some of the brand's top summer and pre-fall creations with 75 percent to 85 percent off retail.

The shoes are made by Spanish and Italian shoemakers and have styles that include sandals, ankle boots, platform heels, embellished flats, lacy wraparounds and slides.

Donald Pliner left his namesake brand in 2015 after working there as the creative director. This isn’t the first time he has owned a brand named Right Bank Shoe Co. He made his mark in the shoe industry in the 1970s with Right Bank Clothing Co., which later became Right Bank Shoe Co.

The shoe sale will be held at 8111 Melrose Ave. near Crescent Heights Boulevard.