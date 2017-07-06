EVENTS Everlane and Margaret O’Leary to Headline Dress for Success Gala in S.F.

To celebrate 12 years helping Bay Area women enter and succeed in the workforce, Dress for Success San Francisco has enlisted San Francisco brands Everlane and Margaret O’Leary for the nonprofit organization’s annual gala fashion show.

The July 19 event, dubbed “Success: You Wear It Well,” will be held at the San Francisco War Memorial Green Room.

In addition to designs by Margaret O’Leary and Everlane, the runway show will feature Dress for Success clients who have benefited from the organization’s career programs. There will also be cocktails and tastings of food by top chefs—including Nightbird’s Kim Alter, The Alembic’s Rachel Aronow, Bluestem Brasserie’s Lori Baker,Black Cat’s Alicia Jenish-McCarron, E&O Kitchen and Bar’s Sharon Nahm, Mestiza’s Sophina Uong and Dandelion Chocolate’s Lisa Vega. There will be hors d’oeuvres and small plates as well as music by DJ Page Hodel, two auctions—one silent and one live—and “stories of triumph.” Benefit Cosmetics will style the models in the fashion show.

“We are very excited to celebrate the accomplishments of our local affiliate and are thrilled Dress for Success San Francisco has helped over 6,000 women since inception in 2006,” said Renée Surcouf, executive director of Dress for Success San Francisco. “We look forward to providing career services to more women within our local community. Our annual event is a celebration of our clients, our community and our future.”

Funds from the event support several programs, including Dress for Success San Francisco’s Suiting Program, the Job Search Program, the Professional Women’s Group and the Career Center.

“Dress for Success San Francisco empowers women to secure employment, advance their career and change their lives and the lives of their families,” Surcouf said. “Our organization provides a continuum of services so that we can address the needs of every woman at every stage of her career. Our annual event is an evening of inspiration and transformation as we celebrate our greatest achievements, the success stories of the women we serve and the lives we change as a result of our career programming.”

Sponsors include KPMG, Robert Half International, Capital One and DocuSign.

Admission prices range from $175 for Basic Black tickets up to $250 for VIP tickets, which includes a gift and gift bag. The Success Sponsorship package is $2,500 and includes eight tickets and all VIP benefits. For tickets and sponsorship information, visit http://sanfrancisco.dressforsuccess.org/get-involved/events/annual-gala-fashion-show .

Dress for Success San Francisco is a local affiliate of Dress for Success Worldwide, the international organization that assists working women. Dress for Success San Francisco works to “empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.”

For more information about the group, visit https://sanfrancisco.dressforsuccess.org.