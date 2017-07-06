SWIM/SURF Street Style: Sun, Sand, Surf and Sports in L.A.’s Venice Beach

Los Angeles’ Venice Beach is world famous for its crowds of sun lovers and fitness buffs. On any summer day, you can find sunbathers working on their California tans, scantily clad volleyball players demonstrating a perfect spike, and surfers and stand-up paddleboarders making the most of the waves. California Apparel News Contributing Photographer Tim Regas was on hand to capture the stylish scene.