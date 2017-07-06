SWIM/SURF
Waterwear Cruise 2018 Textile Trends
Stay Gold
Swim textile designers go for the gold with warm, sunny shades for knits, laces and graphic prints.
Black & White
Sophisticated pairings of black and white work best with high-impact graphic patterns, classic stripes and nets.
In the Pink
Textile designers are finding inspiration in all shades of pink—from warm cranberry to bright raspberry to sweet rose shades—for swimwear and cover-ups.
DIRECTORY
A Plus Fabrics Inc., (213) 746-1100, www.aplusfabricsusa.com
Fabric Selection Inc., (213) 747-6297, www.fabricselection.com
Friedmans Ltd., 0044 (0) 161 975 9002, www.friedmans.co.uk
Kalimo, (213) 628-3953, www.kalimo.com.br
Lyma International s.r.l., (212) 921-9770, www.lalame.com
MG Création, (212) 921-9770, www.lalame.com
NK Textile/Nipkow & Kobelt Inc., (949) 680-4743, www.nipkowkobelt.com
Pine Crest Fabrics, (800) 877-6487, www.pinecrestfabrics.com
Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com
Tiss et Teint, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternationalgroup.com
Tricots Liesse Inc., (818) 789- 0146, www.tricots-liesse.com
Vema Ricami, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternationalgroup.com