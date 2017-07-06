SWIM/SURF Waterwear Cruise 2018 Textile Trends

Photo Gallery Stay Gold Swim textile designers go for the gold with warm, sunny shades for knits, laces and graphic prints.

Photo Gallery Black & White Sophisticated pairings of black and white work best with high-impact graphic patterns, classic stripes and nets.

Photo Gallery In the Pink Textile designers are finding inspiration in all shades of pink—from warm cranberry to bright raspberry to sweet rose shades—for swimwear and cover-ups.

DIRECTORY

A Plus Fabrics Inc., (213) 746-1100, www.aplusfabricsusa.com

Fabric Selection Inc., (213) 747-6297, www.fabricselection.com

Friedmans Ltd., 0044 (0) 161 975 9002, www.friedmans.co.uk

Kalimo, (213) 628-3953, www.kalimo.com.br

Lyma International s.r.l., (212) 921-9770, www.lalame.com

MG Création, (212) 921-9770, www.lalame.com

NK Textile/Nipkow & Kobelt Inc., (949) 680-4743, www.nipkowkobelt.com

Pine Crest Fabrics, (800) 877-6487, www.pinecrestfabrics.com

Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com

Tiss et Teint, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternationalgroup.com

Tricots Liesse Inc., (818) 789- 0146, www.tricots-liesse.com

Vema Ricami, (323) 376-0625, www.jminternationalgroup.com