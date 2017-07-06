SWIM/SURF Z Supply: Classic Styles in Figure-Flattering Fits

Z Supply LLC, the Irvine, Calif., maker of Z Supply fashion basics, is diving into its first swim collection for Spring 2018. Combining sleek, figure-flattering looks in a nylon/spandex fabric, the launch collection will include 10 bikinis and one-piece styles.

Tops include a strappy, cross-back sport bikini top, a classic triangle top, a high-neck style and a V-cut ladder lace-up style. Bottoms include a Brazilian-style ruched-back bottom, a side lace-up style, a medium-coverage bottom with keyhole cutouts and a side-tab ruched bottom with a fuller cut.

One-piece styles include a halter suit with a ladder lace-up front and a classic style that offers more coverage in front and a V-cut low back with ladder lace ties.

The suits will be available in black, olive, plum shadow, spiced coral, Directoire blue and iceberg, and sizes run XS through L. The suits will retail for under $100.

“Z Supply offers so many pool-friendly, sport-inspired pieces already,” said designer Khrystyn Buelva. “We always hear that women are layering our pocket tees, tanks and dresses over their swimwear, so we really wanted to cater to these customers and provide a cohesive collection of essential swimsuits to complete their Z Supply wardrobes.”

For more information, visit www.zsupplyclothing.com or email info@zsupplyllc.com.