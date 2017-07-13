EVENTS LA Event to Pay Homage to the Ebony Fashion Fair

In a nod to the Ebony Fashion Fair, the Fashion Legacy Association for Industry Recognition—or FLAIR Inc.—will host a two-day event in July honoring supermodel Pat Cleveland as well as actors Richard Roundtree (“Being Mary Jane” and “Shaft”) and Judy Pace (“Cotton Comes to Harlem”).

The event will also honor Shayla Simpson, a former model and fashion consultant who spent 16 years with the Ebony Fashion Fair, the event founded by Ebony and Jet magazine publisher Johnson Publishing Co.

The Ebony Fashion Fair was a traveling fashion event that ran from 1958 to 2009, featuring predominantly African-American models showcasing the latest designs from European labels such as Yves St. Laurent, Givenchy and Valentino.

Cleveland and other former Ebony Fashion Fair models will walk the runway at the July 21–22 event at Los Angeles Trade-Technical College in downtown Los Angeles. The catwalk show will feature designers and labels Kevan Hall, Custom Cut Couture, LSO Designs, Theodore Elyett, Kilgour & Sweet, Yukimuli, Winston & Lee, Madeline K. Couture, Arturo Rios and Wachtenheim Furs.

Founded by former model and businessperson Faye Clerk Moseley with Simpson and Le Nece Nichols, the nonprofit Flair event will help diverse, economically disadvantaged students pursue fashion-industry careers through a mentoring and scholarship program.

For more information, including tickets and sponsorship information, visit www.flairinc.org or call (323) 687-3358.