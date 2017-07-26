MIAMI SWIM WEEK Cruise 2018 on the Runways

Swimwear's Cruise 2018 collections bowed on the runways in Miami Beach.

Photo Gallery Holidolls Luxury Swimwear Miami Swim Week: Cruise ’18|Holidolls Luxury Swimwear | July 22 | Art Hearts Fashion Week | Funkshion Tent | Miami Beach | Photos by Arun Nevader/Getty Images

Photo Gallery Beach Bunny Miami Swim Week: Cruise ’18| Beach Bunny| July 21 | Funkshion Fashion Week Miami Beach Swim| Funkshion Tent | Miami Beach | Photos by John Parra/Getty Images

Photo Gallery Hale bob Miami Swim Week: Cruise ’18| Hale Bob | July 20 | Art Hearts Fashion Week | Funkshion Tent | Miami Beach | Photos by Arun Nevader/Getty Images

Photo Gallery Grayson Boyd Miami Swim Week: Cruise ’18|Grayson Boyd | July 20 | Art Hearts Fashion Week | Funkshion Tent | Miami Beach | Photos by Arun Nevader/Getty Images

Photo Gallery Elie Madi Miami Swim Week: Cruise ’18|Elie Madi | July 20 | Art Hearts Fashion Week | Funkshion Tent | Miami Beach | Photos by Arun Nevader/Getty Images

Photo Gallery Du Aqua Miami Swim Week: Cruise ’18|Du Aqua | July 22 | Art Hearts Fashion Week | Funkshion Tent | Miami Beach | Photos by Arun Nevader/Getty Images

Photo Gallery Courtney Allegra Swim Miami Swim Week: Cruise ’18| Courtney Allegra Swim| July 20 | Art Hearts Fashion Week | Funkshion Tent | Miami Beach | Photos by Arun Nevader/Getty Images

Photo Gallery Cirone Swim Miami Swim Week: Cruise ’18| Cirone Swim| July 20 | Art Hearts Fashion Week | Funkshion Tent | Miami Beach | Photos by Arun Nevader/Getty Images

Photo Gallery Argyle Grant Miami Swim Week: Cruise ’18| Argyle Grant| July 22 | Art Hearts Fashion Week | Funkshion Tent | Miami Beach | Photos by Arun Nevader/Getty Images

Photo Gallery Alina Petra Miami Swim Week: Cruise ’18| Alina Petra| July 22 | Art Hearts Fashion Week | Funkshion Tent | Miami Beach | Photos by Arun Nevader/Getty Images