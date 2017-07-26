Hot-As-Hell at Swim Miami (Photo by Alex Tamargo/Getty Images)

MIAMI SWIM WEEK

Cruise 2018 on the Runways

Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Swimwear's Cruise 2018 collections bowed on the runways in Miami Beach.

Photo Gallery

Holidolls Luxury Swimwear

Miami Swim Week: Cruise ’18|Holidolls Luxury Swimwear | July 22 | Art Hearts Fashion Week | Funkshion Tent | Miami Beach | Photos by Arun Nevader/Getty Images

Photo Gallery

Beach Bunny

Miami Swim Week: Cruise ’18| Beach Bunny| July 21 | Funkshion Fashion Week Miami Beach Swim| Funkshion Tent | Miami Beach | Photos by John Parra/Getty Images

Photo Gallery

Hale bob

Miami Swim Week: Cruise ’18| Hale Bob | July 20 | Art Hearts Fashion Week | Funkshion Tent | Miami Beach | Photos by Arun Nevader/Getty Images

Photo Gallery

Grayson Boyd

Miami Swim Week: Cruise ’18|Grayson Boyd | July 20 | Art Hearts Fashion Week | Funkshion Tent | Miami Beach | Photos by Arun Nevader/Getty Images

Photo Gallery

Elie Madi

Miami Swim Week: Cruise ’18|Elie Madi | July 20 | Art Hearts Fashion Week | Funkshion Tent | Miami Beach | Photos by Arun Nevader/Getty Images

Photo Gallery

Du Aqua

Miami Swim Week: Cruise ’18|Du Aqua | July 22 | Art Hearts Fashion Week | Funkshion Tent | Miami Beach | Photos by Arun Nevader/Getty Images

Photo Gallery

Courtney Allegra Swim

Miami Swim Week: Cruise ’18| Courtney Allegra Swim| July 20 | Art Hearts Fashion Week | Funkshion Tent | Miami Beach | Photos by Arun Nevader/Getty Images

Photo Gallery

Cirone Swim

Miami Swim Week: Cruise ’18| Cirone Swim| July 20 | Art Hearts Fashion Week | Funkshion Tent | Miami Beach | Photos by Arun Nevader/Getty Images

Photo Gallery

Argyle Grant

Miami Swim Week: Cruise ’18| Argyle Grant| July 22 | Art Hearts Fashion Week | Funkshion Tent | Miami Beach | Photos by Arun Nevader/Getty Images

Photo Gallery

Alina Petra

Miami Swim Week: Cruise ’18| Alina Petra| July 22 | Art Hearts Fashion Week | Funkshion Tent | Miami Beach | Photos by Arun Nevader/Getty Images

Photo Gallery

The Eighth Continent

Miami Swim Week: Cruise ’18|The Eighth Continent | July 20 | Art Hearts Fashion Week | Funkshion Tent | Miami Beach | Photos by Arun Nevader/Getty Images

