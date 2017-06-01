NEW LINES
New Lines: Los Angeles Fashion Market Fall II/Holiday 2017
California Market Center
110 E. Ninth St.
NEW SHOWROOMS
Molo Kids
A649
Molo Kids Children’s
K K Apparel
A709
K K Apparel Private label
China Fashion Sourcing
A819
China Fashion Sourcing Sourcing
Clinggirl
A869
Clinggirl Juniors
Awesome Apparel
A1188
Awesome Apparel Juniors
310|LA Showroom
B503
Bow & Arrow 78 Contemporary
Dimmatin Contemporary
Drones Clothing Contemporary
Elektrix Love Contemporary
Jilliper Contemporary
Venice Gold Contemporary
Samil Solution America, Inc.
B717
Samil Knits Textiles
A + A² Apparel
B832
A + A Apparel Juniors
B & Y Inc.
B880
Wellsky Textile
B885
Wellsky Textile Textiles
B & Y Inc. Juniors
Steps Apparel
B889
Steps Apparel Juniors
ACCESSORIES
Roxstar
A342
Saachi Accessories
Sylca Accessories
Dakota Showroom
A593
Dana Blair Designs Jewelry
UPDATED WOMEN'S COLLECTIONS
Sharon Koshet Sales
A303/304
Bella Amore Updated
House of Wallace Updated
Lisa Lenchner
A307
Adore Updated
Hippe Beach Bum Updated
J K P Updated
J V Associates
A314
Ezze Wear
Kiki Sol Updated
Sheila Lott Sales
A325
Edelweiss Jewelry Updated
Roxstar
A342
Formation (Digital Denim) Updated
Doris Johnson
A380
Sunrise 2 Sunset Updated
WOMEN'S CONTEMPORARY
Dakota Showroom
A593
Amita Naithani Contemporary
Dana Blair Designs Jewelry
The Park Showroom
B477
SORI Contemporary
Stoned Immaculate Contemporary
310|LA Showroom
B503
Bow & Arrow 78 Contemporary
Dimmatin Contemporary
Drones Clothing Contemporary
Elektrix Love Contemporary
Jilliper Contemporary
Venice Gold Contemporary
Mattson
B507
Adonai Contemporary
Dint Contemporary
Folie a Deux Contemporary
LASH Contemporary
PerlmanRep
B535
Sinuous Contemporary
Skylton
B540
Michelle Herbert Contemporary
Sukeina Contemporary
ViceDomini Contemporary
Yana Besfamilnaya Contemporary
JUNIORS
Tunnell Fashions Inc.
A863
Aeon Juniors
Butterflies & Zebras Juniors
City of Angeles Juniors
Lemon Cake Juniors
Mindnight Lovers
B882
Atticute Juniors
Curvy Sheets Juniors
KIDS' AND MATERNITY
Lola Jo Sales
A607
Sophie & Lucas Children’s
Eloisa & Mia
A611
Bella Rose Playwear Children’s
Levi James Children’s
Sweet N Swag Children’s
West Coast Maternity
A652/692
NOM Maternity
Conception
A660
Baby Grey Children’s
Beau Children’s
Cienta Children’s
Everly Grey Maternity Maternity
Haru Children’s
Igor Children’s
Chantique’s Showroom
A663
EMC Children’s
Keiki Showroom
A670
Wild & Fierce Children’s
Kids du Monde
A678
Cotton Kids Children’s
Mabel + Honey Children’s
Randee’s Showroom LLC
A679
Pink Peony Children’s
Allison Showroom
A682
Cocoon Children’s
Natura Organics Children’s
Bow & Arrow Showroom
A683
Kapital K Children’s
Loulou Loppipop Children’s
Don Welborn and Associates
A684
Chus Children’s
Coupe Children’s
Silver Jeans Children’s
MEN'S
The Park Showroom
B477
Argyle Grant Men’s Contemporary
Chupakabra Men’s Contemporary
Cohen & Sons Men’s Contemporary
Hero Seven Men’s Contemporary
Kennington Men’s Contemporary
Slate Denim Men’s Contemporary
TCG Footwear Men’s Contemporary
T & A Showroom Men’s
B486
Eight to Four Men’s Contemporary
Jesus Is My Homeboy Men’s Contemporary
Le Cruz Men’s Contemporary
Mr. Bacon’s Beard Oil Men’s Contemporary
Skits Men’s Contemporary
Teenage Millionaire Men’s Contemporary
Season After Season
B498
Alternative Apparel Men’s Contemporary
Bread & Boxers Men’s Contemporary
Brents >Men’s Contemporary
Focused Space Men’s Contemporary
Happy Socks Men’s Contemporary
Puma Sportswear Men’s Contemporary
929 Showroom
C481
Cut N Paste Leathers Men’s Contemporary
Mattarazi Uomo Suits Men’s Contemporary
SHOWROOM RELOCATIONS
Condotti European
Relocated from A1004 to A382
Condotti European Fashion accessories
The New Mart
127 E. Ninth St.
NEW SHOWROOMS
Topson Downs
Suite 407
Arrive
Elwood
Fourteenth Place
Love Fire
Tinseltown
G-Star RAW
Suite 412
G-Star RAW
Z Supply
Suite 1104
Black Swan
Icons of Culture
Others Follow
Rag Poets
White Crow
Z Supply
NEW LINES
Liverpool Jeans
Suite 402
Liverpool Jeans Men’s
Michael Bush—LA Apparel
Suite 406
Curio
Chantal Accessories
Suite 509
The Bra Lab
1822 Denim
Engel’s Showroom
Suite 509
Showcase
Top Choice
Vieta
A La Mode Showroom
Suite 704
Cazzual
A La Mode Showroom
Suite 707
Hazel
Kathy Walker Sales
Suite 711
Christy Castro-Kahn
Los Angeles Trading Co.
Tricia Fix
Valerie Hambas Showroom
Suite 800
Amaya
Argentique
Beyond Threads
Button and Flower
Free Minds
Lady Dutch
Lou Intimates
Luxchilas
Maison Lejaby
Nvelop
Oscillto
Plush Cashmere
Silva
Talia
Zowee
Corina Collections
Suite 807
A.Healdsburg
Niche Showroom
Suite 901
Bobeau Collection
H.I.P Bands
La Rue Showroom
Suite 904
Qiu
Wren & Willa
s.a.m. Showroom
Suite 906
ROI
Sue Goodman Showroom
Suite 909
On The Road
brandy garrison sales—yogini garmento
Suite 1002
Vuori
Representing Showroom
Suite 1002
Cameron Rose
Gina B
VSA Handbags
H.E.M Showroom
Suite 1003
David Galan
Sienna Rose
The GIG Showroom
Suite 1005
Skarlett Blue
Blankslate Showroom
Suite 1108
A Postcard From Brighton
Nu Denmark
Showroom relocations
Jokenstyle
Relocated from Suite 607 to Suite 602
Bloom
Bugatti
Celine Dion Collection
Cover Me Swim
Feline
Jay Stephen
Kalliopi Eleni
Kristina Mak
L’atelier fashion
Mim and Ray
Morena Morena
Pavlina Jauss
Red Letter
Shihoshi
Simone Herrera
True Rocks
Vocal Lesson LA
Cooper Design Space
860 S. Los Angeles St.
NEW SHOWROOMS
Designer Network NYLA
Lobby C
Cotton Citizen
Moussy
The Hours
The Perfext
Wear it to heart
Mezz5
Wear It to Heart
Indian Summer Agency
Suite 816
Journeymen
Levi’s
Skateboarding
Society
Sole Bicycles
The Critical Slide
Volley Footwear
NEW LINES
Band of Gypsies/Band of Gypsies Denim
Suite 412
Band of Gypsies
Band of Gypsies Denim
B.O.G. Collective
Zoe and Rose
Jaya Apparel Group
Suite 415
Cinq a Sept
Likely
Neem Living
Suite 419
Neem Living
Lily Kate Showroom/Clyde Showroom
Suite 503
Maiami
Maison du Soir
Parker
RETABLO
Suite Shop
Suite 512
Ace of Something
ELLEJAY
LA Confection
Ray + Mae
Storm Swim
Winston White
Simon
Suite 540
Night Cap
OBOK
Q by Dorit Sharon
SPRWMN
Franklin Street Showroom
Suite 614
Clare V.
Demylee
Janessa Leone
Laer
Love Stories
Lover
M. Martin
Manufacture Pascal
Marissa Webb
Mollusk
Odette
Repetto
ZanZan
The Out Crowd
Suite 614
Alice McCall
The Lady Liberty Building
843 S. Los Angeles St.
NEW LINES
MARY JOYA SHOWROOM
Suite 401
ReLOVE Collection