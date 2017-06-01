NEW LINES New Lines: Los Angeles Fashion Market Fall II/Holiday 2017

California Market Center

110 E. Ninth St.

NEW SHOWROOMS

Molo Kids

A649

Molo Kids Children’s

K K Apparel

A709

K K Apparel Private label

China Fashion Sourcing

A819

China Fashion Sourcing Sourcing

Clinggirl

A869

Clinggirl Juniors

Awesome Apparel

A1188

Awesome Apparel Juniors

310|LA Showroom

B503

Bow & Arrow 78 Contemporary

Dimmatin Contemporary

Drones Clothing Contemporary

Elektrix Love Contemporary

Jilliper Contemporary

Venice Gold Contemporary

Samil Solution America, Inc.

B717

Samil Knits Textiles

A + A² Apparel

B832

A + A Apparel Juniors

B & Y Inc.

B880

Wellsky Textile

B885

Wellsky Textile Textiles

B & Y Inc. Juniors

Steps Apparel

B889

Steps Apparel Juniors

NEW LINES

ACCESSORIES

Roxstar

A342

Saachi Accessories

Sylca Accessories

Dakota Showroom

A593

Dana Blair Designs Jewelry

UPDATED WOMEN'S COLLECTIONS

Sharon Koshet Sales

A303/304

Bella Amore Updated

House of Wallace Updated

Lisa Lenchner

A307

Adore Updated

Hippe Beach Bum Updated

J K P Updated

J V Associates

A314

Ezze Wear

Kiki Sol Updated

Sheila Lott Sales

A325

Edelweiss Jewelry Updated

Roxstar

A342

Formation (Digital Denim) Updated

Doris Johnson

A380

Sunrise 2 Sunset Updated

WOMEN'S CONTEMPORARY

Dakota Showroom

A593

Amita Naithani Contemporary

Dana Blair Designs Jewelry

The Park Showroom

B477

SORI Contemporary

Stoned Immaculate Contemporary

310|LA Showroom

B503

Bow & Arrow 78 Contemporary

Dimmatin Contemporary

Drones Clothing Contemporary

Elektrix Love Contemporary

Jilliper Contemporary

Venice Gold Contemporary

Mattson

B507

Adonai Contemporary

Dint Contemporary

Folie a Deux Contemporary

LASH Contemporary

PerlmanRep

B535

Sinuous Contemporary

Skylton

B540

Michelle Herbert Contemporary

Sukeina Contemporary

ViceDomini Contemporary

Yana Besfamilnaya Contemporary

JUNIORS

Tunnell Fashions Inc.

A863

Aeon Juniors

Butterflies & Zebras Juniors

City of Angeles Juniors

Lemon Cake Juniors

Mindnight Lovers

B882

Atticute Juniors

Curvy Sheets Juniors

KIDS' AND MATERNITY

Lola Jo Sales

A607

Sophie & Lucas Children’s

Eloisa & Mia

A611

Bella Rose Playwear Children’s

Levi James Children’s

Sweet N Swag Children’s

West Coast Maternity

A652/692

NOM Maternity

Conception

A660

Baby Grey Children’s

Beau Children’s

Cienta Children’s

Everly Grey Maternity Maternity

Haru Children’s

Igor Children’s

Chantique’s Showroom

A663

EMC Children’s

Keiki Showroom

A670

Wild & Fierce Children’s

Kids du Monde

A678

Cotton Kids Children’s

Mabel + Honey Children’s

Randee’s Showroom LLC

A679

Pink Peony Children’s

Allison Showroom

A682

Cocoon Children’s

Natura Organics Children’s

Bow & Arrow Showroom

A683

Kapital K Children’s

Loulou Loppipop Children’s

Don Welborn and Associates

A684

Chus Children’s

Coupe Children’s

Silver Jeans Children’s

MEN'S

The Park Showroom

B477

Argyle Grant Men’s Contemporary

Chupakabra Men’s Contemporary

Cohen & Sons Men’s Contemporary

Hero Seven Men’s Contemporary

Kennington Men’s Contemporary

Slate Denim Men’s Contemporary

TCG Footwear Men’s Contemporary

T & A Showroom Men’s

B486

Eight to Four Men’s Contemporary

Jesus Is My Homeboy Men’s Contemporary

Le Cruz Men’s Contemporary

Mr. Bacon’s Beard Oil Men’s Contemporary

Skits Men’s Contemporary

Teenage Millionaire Men’s Contemporary

Season After Season

B498



Alternative Apparel Men’s Contemporary

Bread & Boxers Men’s Contemporary

Brents >Men’s Contemporary

Focused Space Men’s Contemporary

Happy Socks Men’s Contemporary

Puma Sportswear Men’s Contemporary

929 Showroom

C481

Cut N Paste Leathers Men’s Contemporary

Mattarazi Uomo Suits Men’s Contemporary

SHOWROOM RELOCATIONS

Condotti European

Relocated from A1004 to A382

Condotti European Fashion accessories

The New Mart

127 E. Ninth St.

NEW SHOWROOMS

Topson Downs

Suite 407

Arrive

Elwood

Fourteenth Place

Love Fire

Tinseltown

G-Star RAW

Suite 412

G-Star RAW

Z Supply

Suite 1104

Black Swan

Icons of Culture

Others Follow

Rag Poets

White Crow

Z Supply

NEW LINES

Liverpool Jeans

Suite 402

Liverpool Jeans Men’s

Michael Bush—LA Apparel

Suite 406

Curio

Chantal Accessories

Suite 509

The Bra Lab

1822 Denim

Engel’s Showroom

Suite 509

Showcase

Top Choice

Vieta

A La Mode Showroom

Suite 704

Cazzual

A La Mode Showroom

Suite 707

Hazel

Kathy Walker Sales

Suite 711

Christy Castro-Kahn

Los Angeles Trading Co.

Tricia Fix

Valerie Hambas Showroom

Suite 800

Amaya

Argentique

Beyond Threads

Button and Flower

Free Minds

Lady Dutch

Lou Intimates

Luxchilas

Maison Lejaby

Nvelop

Oscillto

Plush Cashmere

Silva

Talia

Zowee

Corina Collections

Suite 807

A.Healdsburg

Niche Showroom

Suite 901

Bobeau Collection

H.I.P Bands

La Rue Showroom

Suite 904

Qiu

Wren & Willa

s.a.m. Showroom

Suite 906

ROI

Sue Goodman Showroom

Suite 909

On The Road

brandy garrison sales—yogini garmento

Suite 1002

Vuori

Representing Showroom

Suite 1002

Cameron Rose

Gina B

VSA Handbags

H.E.M Showroom

Suite 1003

David Galan

Sienna Rose

The GIG Showroom

Suite 1005

Skarlett Blue

Blankslate Showroom

Suite 1108

A Postcard From Brighton

Nu Denmark

Showroom relocations

Jokenstyle

Relocated from Suite 607 to Suite 602

Bloom

Bugatti

Celine Dion Collection

Cover Me Swim

Feline

Jay Stephen

Kalliopi Eleni

Kristina Mak

L’atelier fashion

Mim and Ray

Morena Morena

Pavlina Jauss

Red Letter

Shihoshi

Simone Herrera

True Rocks

Vocal Lesson LA

Cooper Design Space

860 S. Los Angeles St.

NEW SHOWROOMS

Designer Network NYLA

Lobby C

Cotton Citizen

Moussy

The Hours

The Perfext

Wear it to heart

Mezz5

Wear It to Heart

Indian Summer Agency

Suite 816

Journeymen

Levi’s

Skateboarding

Society

Sole Bicycles

The Critical Slide

Volley Footwear

NEW LINES

Band of Gypsies/Band of Gypsies Denim

Suite 412

Band of Gypsies

Band of Gypsies Denim

B.O.G. Collective

Zoe and Rose

Jaya Apparel Group

Suite 415

Cinq a Sept

Likely

Neem Living

Suite 419

Neem Living

Lily Kate Showroom/Clyde Showroom

Suite 503

Maiami

Maison du Soir

Parker

RETABLO

Suite Shop

Suite 512

Ace of Something

ELLEJAY

LA Confection

Ray + Mae

Storm Swim

Winston White

Simon

Suite 540

Night Cap

OBOK

Q by Dorit Sharon

SPRWMN

Franklin Street Showroom

Suite 614

Clare V.

Demylee

Janessa Leone

Laer

Love Stories

Lover

M. Martin

Manufacture Pascal

Marissa Webb

Mollusk

Odette

Repetto

ZanZan

The Out Crowd

Suite 614

Alice McCall

The Lady Liberty Building

843 S. Los Angeles St.

NEW LINES

MARY JOYA SHOWROOM

Suite 401

ReLOVE Collection