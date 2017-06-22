Findings & Trimmings Spotlight

F&T SPOTLIGHT

Thursday, June 22, 2017

Embellish It

1. The Button/Accessory Connection #EP6803

2. Kagan Trim Center #AER/140047HS

3. The Button/Accessory Connection #JCL 8267

4. The Button/Accessory Connection #69152

5. Kagan Trim Center #AER-140083-HS

6. Kagan Trim Center #AER/140045HS

7. Spirit Lace Enterprise #T14003 PH Victorian Lilac

8. Kagan Trim Center #AES/140142

9. Kagan Trim Center #AER/974542HS

10. Kagan Trim Center #AER/140149HS

11. Kagan Trim Center #140037HS

Shades of Gray

1. S&J USA Inc.

2. Avery Dennison #D-EE0020-15

3. Trim Networks #LS-027

4. Trim Networks #LS-033

5. Finotex

6. Spirit Lace Enterprise #T13064

7. Button Avenue

8. Button Avenue

9. Button Avenue

10. Trim Networks #LS-021

11. Seram America Inc. #N0100

12. Seram America Inc.

13. Emsig Manufacturing Corp. #A3510

14. Spirit Lace Enterprise

15. J.N. Zippers & Supplies Corp.

16. California Label Products

17. Seram America Inc.

18. Seram America Inc.

19. Seram America Inc. #N020984XT

20. Trim Networks

21. Spirit Lace Enterprise

Summer Sizzles

1. Spirit Lace Enterprise #T 13055

2. California Label Products

3. California Label Products

4. California Label Products

5. Finotex

6. Finotex

7. Finotex

8. Finotex

9. J.N. Zippers & Supplies Corp.

10. Trim Networks #LS-014

11. SwissTulle #2.06421

12. SwissTulle #2.02743

13. Finotex

14. Trim Networks #LS-027

15. Avery Dennison

16. Union Knopf Ltd. #896327

17. J.N. Zippers & Supplies Corp.

18. Kagan Trim Center

19. Emsig Manufacturing Corp.#A2895

20. Satab USA #1956

21. Cuteque International Inc.

22. Trim Networks

23. Avery Dennison

24. Emsig Manufacturing Corp. #M4703

25. Button Avenue

Directory

Avery Dennison

(626) 304-2000

www.averydennison.com

The Button/Accessory Connection

(213) 747-8442

www.tbacinc.com

Button Avenue

(310) 457-2797

www.buttonavenue.com

California Label Products

(310) 523-5800

www.californialabelproducts.com

Cuteque International Inc.

(626) 287-1705

www.cuteque.com

Emsig Manufacturing Corp.

(212) 563-5460

www.emsig.com

Finotex

(305) 470-2400

www.finotex.com

J.N. Zippers & Supplies Corp.

(650) 871-8838

www.zprz.com

Kagan Trim Center

(323) 583-1400

www.kagantrim.com

Satab USA

(212) 403-2805

www.satab.com

S&J USA Inc.

(323) 231-0811

www.snjusa.com

Seram America Inc.

(646) 590-0296

www.seram.com

Spirit Lace Enterprise

(213) 689-1999

www.spiritlace.com

SwissTulle

+41 (0) 71 969 32 32

www.swisstulle.ch

Trim Networks

(213) 688-8550

www.trimnetworks.com

Union Knopf Ltd.

(516) 445-5516

www.unionknopf.com

