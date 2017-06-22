F&T SPOTLIGHT
Findings & Trimmings Spotlight
Embellish It
1. The Button/Accessory Connection #EP6803
2. Kagan Trim Center #AER/140047HS
3. The Button/Accessory Connection #JCL 8267
4. The Button/Accessory Connection #69152
5. Kagan Trim Center #AER-140083-HS
6. Kagan Trim Center #AER/140045HS
7. Spirit Lace Enterprise #T14003 PH Victorian Lilac
8. Kagan Trim Center #AES/140142
9. Kagan Trim Center #AER/974542HS
10. Kagan Trim Center #AER/140149HS
11. Kagan Trim Center #140037HS
Shades of Gray
1. S&J USA Inc.
2. Avery Dennison #D-EE0020-15
3. Trim Networks #LS-027
4. Trim Networks #LS-033
5. Finotex
6. Spirit Lace Enterprise #T13064
7. Button Avenue
8. Button Avenue
9. Button Avenue
10. Trim Networks #LS-021
11. Seram America Inc. #N0100
12. Seram America Inc.
13. Emsig Manufacturing Corp. #A3510
14. Spirit Lace Enterprise
15. J.N. Zippers & Supplies Corp.
16. California Label Products
17. Seram America Inc.
18. Seram America Inc.
19. Seram America Inc. #N020984XT
20. Trim Networks
21. Spirit Lace Enterprise
Summer Sizzles
1. Spirit Lace Enterprise #T 13055
2. California Label Products
3. California Label Products
4. California Label Products
5. Finotex
6. Finotex
7. Finotex
8. Finotex
9. J.N. Zippers & Supplies Corp.
10. Trim Networks #LS-014
11. SwissTulle #2.06421
12. SwissTulle #2.02743
13. Finotex
14. Trim Networks #LS-027
15. Avery Dennison
16. Union Knopf Ltd. #896327
17. J.N. Zippers & Supplies Corp.
18. Kagan Trim Center
19. Emsig Manufacturing Corp.#A2895
20. Satab USA #1956
21. Cuteque International Inc.
22. Trim Networks
23. Avery Dennison
24. Emsig Manufacturing Corp. #M4703
25. Button Avenue
Directory
Avery Dennison
(626) 304-2000
The Button/Accessory Connection
(213) 747-8442
Button Avenue
(310) 457-2797
California Label Products
(310) 523-5800
www.californialabelproducts.com
Cuteque International Inc.
(626) 287-1705
Emsig Manufacturing Corp.
(212) 563-5460
Finotex
(305) 470-2400
J.N. Zippers & Supplies Corp.
(650) 871-8838
Kagan Trim Center
(323) 583-1400
Satab USA
(212) 403-2805
S&J USA Inc.
(323) 231-0811
Seram America Inc.
(646) 590-0296
Spirit Lace Enterprise
(213) 689-1999
SwissTulle
+41 (0) 71 969 32 32
Trim Networks
(213) 688-8550
Union Knopf Ltd.
(516) 445-5516