Some of the fashionistas who turned out for the private view night for Art Below.

ART, FASHION, INSPIRATION

Art…. Above and Below Ground in Los Angeles

Estevan Ramos | Thursday, March 2, 2017

Art Below, the London-based public art collaborative, recently arrived in Los Angeles for the first time to “Turn Ad Space into Art Space.”

Taking an eclectic mix of established and emerging painters, photographers, street artists and illustrators from the U.K. and U.S, and presenting their works on billboards in Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Some of artists include Kelly “Risk” Graval, Karen Bystedt, D*Face and Alison Jackson to name a few.

To coincide with the public installation at Union Station, Sur le Mur Gallery had a private view opening on Feb. 23 hosted by gallery director Megan Philips. The limited-edition art is exhibited and available for purchase at the gallery.

Below is a selection of some of the art exhibited in the gallery and same prints made in to billboards at Union Station. Enjoy!

photo

Fashionistas painted on a wood barrel by artist Karen Bystedt at Sur le Mur Gallery

photo

Emerson Barrett’s “renaissance #2, D*Face “Stop Wars” giclée print, Billy Morrison’s “Snow White print, SEEN’s “Mad Transit print, Geoff Melville’s “Enter Ling Again” print, Kelly “Risk” Graval’s “Nobody’s Fault” and Dan Baldwin’s giclée print storm, all on exhibit at Sur le Mur Gallery.

photo

Artist Karen Bystedt next to her piece titled “Kings” at opening night and also as a billboard in Union Station. Joaquin Salim’s giclée print “Life” in the gallery and as a billboard.

photo

Karen Thomas’ giclée print titled “King of Disco” in the gallery and pictured as a billboard next to Lisa Cody-Rapport “Oops’ art. Hayden Kays’ giclée print titled “Does the Queen own jeans” in the gallery and as a billboard

photo

Glenn David’s giclée print “Heels” in gallery and as a billboard. Ben Eine’s “LOVE” giclée print and Kelly “Risk” Graval’s “Satisfaction”, both in gallery and together as a billboard at Union Station.

photo

Nettie Wakefield’s “American Spirit” and James Mylne’s “Elated Indian,” both giclée prints seen in the gallery and together as a billboard. Anna Fafaliou’s “LOVE ME” giclée print in gallery and as a billboard together with Rosie Emerson’s art.

