Los Angeles Fashion Week: California Point of View
Los Angeles Fashion Week was spread across 10 days and multiple venues this season with shows hosted by Style Fashion Week at the Pacific Design Center, Art Hearts Fashion Week at the Beverly Hilton hotel, Fashion Week Los Angeles in Hollywood, and LA Fashion Week in various venues in Hollywood and in downtown Los Angeles.
LA FASHION WEEK
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Grayscale
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Grayscale | March18 | LA Fashion Week | Hubble Studios| Los Angeles | Photos by Manny Llanura
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Vicken Derderian
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Vicken Derderian | March 18 | LA Fashion Week | Hubble Studios| Los Angeles | Photos by Manny Llanura
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Hardeman
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Hardeman | March17 | LA Fashion Week | Plaza Bar | Los Angeles | Photos by Manny Llanura
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Sav Noir
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Sav Noir | March 18 | LA Fashion Week | Hubble Studios | Los Angeles | Photos by Manny Llanura
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Laurel DeWitt installation
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Laurel DeWitt installation | March16 | LA Fashion Week | W Hollywood| Hollywood | Photos Mekael Dawson
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: House of Cuoco x Vanessa Simmons
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: House of Cuoco x Vanessa Simmons | March19 | LA Fashion Week | Hubble Studios| Los Angeles | Photos by Volker Corell
STYLE FASHION WEEK
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Malan Breton
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Malan Breton | March 9 | Style Fashion Week | Pacific Design Center | West Hollywood, Calif. | Photos courtesy of Style Fashion Week
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: David Tupaz
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: David Tupaz | March 11| Style Fashion Week | Pacific Design Center | West Hollywood, Calif. | Photos courtesy of Style Fashion Week
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Mario De La Torre
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Mario De La Torre | March 11 | Style Fashion Week | Pacific Design Center | West Hollywood, Calif. | Photos courtesy of Style Fashion Week
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Eddie Eddie by Billy Tommy
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Eddie Eddie by Billy Tommy | March 12 | Style Fashion Week | Pacific Design Center | West Hollywood, Calif. | Photos courtesy of Style Fashion Week
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Commatteo
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Commatteo | March 10 | Style Fashion Week | Pacific Design Center | West Hollywood, Calif. | Photos courtesy of Style Fashion Week
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Moods of Norway
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Moods of Norway | March 10 | Style Fashion Week | Pacific Design Center | West Hollywood, Calif. | Photos courtesy of Style Fashion Week
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Bijan Andre
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Bijan Andre | March 12 | Style Fashion Week | Pacific Design Center | West Hollywood, Calif. | Photos courtesy of Style Fashion Week
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Adrian Alicea
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Adrian Alicea | March 12 | Style Fashion Week | Pacific Design Center | West Hollywood, Calif. | Photos courtesy of Style Fashion Week
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Shahida Parides
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Shahida Parides | March 10 | Style Fashion Week | Pacific Design Center | West Hollywood, Calif. | Photos courtesy of Style Fashion Week
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: WANGLILING
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: WANGLILING | March 12 | Style Fashion Week | Pacific Design Center | West Hollywood, Calif. | Photos courtesy of Style Fashion Week
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Honee
Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Honee | March 12 | Style Fashion Week | Pacific Design Center | West Hollywood, Calif. | Photos courtesy of Style Fashion Week