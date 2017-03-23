LAFW: CALIFORNIA POINT OF VIEW

Los Angeles Fashion Week: California Point of View

Thursday, March 23, 2017

Los Angeles Fashion Week was spread across 10 days and multiple venues this season with shows hosted by Style Fashion Week at the Pacific Design Center, Art Hearts Fashion Week at the Beverly Hilton hotel, Fashion Week Los Angeles in Hollywood, and LA Fashion Week in various venues in Hollywood and in downtown Los Angeles.

LA FASHION WEEK

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Grayscale

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Grayscale | March18 | LA Fashion Week | Hubble Studios| Los Angeles | Photos by Manny Llanura

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Vicken Derderian

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Vicken Derderian | March 18 | LA Fashion Week | Hubble Studios| Los Angeles | Photos by Manny Llanura

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Hardeman

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Hardeman | March17 | LA Fashion Week | Plaza Bar | Los Angeles | Photos by Manny Llanura

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Sav Noir

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Sav Noir | March 18 | LA Fashion Week | Hubble Studios | Los Angeles | Photos by Manny Llanura

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Laurel DeWitt installation

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Laurel DeWitt installation | March16 | LA Fashion Week | W Hollywood| Hollywood | Photos Mekael Dawson

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: House of Cuoco x Vanessa Simmons

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: House of Cuoco x Vanessa Simmons | March19 | LA Fashion Week | Hubble Studios| Los Angeles | Photos by Volker Corell

STYLE FASHION WEEK

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Malan Breton

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Malan Breton | March 9 | Style Fashion Week | Pacific Design Center | West Hollywood, Calif. | Photos courtesy of Style Fashion Week

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: David Tupaz

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: David Tupaz | March 11| Style Fashion Week | Pacific Design Center | West Hollywood, Calif. | Photos courtesy of Style Fashion Week

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Mario De La Torre

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Mario De La Torre | March 11 | Style Fashion Week | Pacific Design Center | West Hollywood, Calif. | Photos courtesy of Style Fashion Week

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Eddie Eddie by Billy Tommy

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Eddie Eddie by Billy Tommy | March 12 | Style Fashion Week | Pacific Design Center | West Hollywood, Calif. | Photos courtesy of Style Fashion Week

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Commatteo

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Commatteo | March 10 | Style Fashion Week | Pacific Design Center | West Hollywood, Calif. | Photos courtesy of Style Fashion Week

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Moods of Norway

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Moods of Norway | March 10 | Style Fashion Week | Pacific Design Center | West Hollywood, Calif. | Photos courtesy of Style Fashion Week

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Bijan Andre

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Bijan Andre | March 12 | Style Fashion Week | Pacific Design Center | West Hollywood, Calif. | Photos courtesy of Style Fashion Week

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Adrian Alicea

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Adrian Alicea | March 12 | Style Fashion Week | Pacific Design Center | West Hollywood, Calif. | Photos courtesy of Style Fashion Week

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Shahida Parides

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Shahida Parides | March 10 | Style Fashion Week | Pacific Design Center | West Hollywood, Calif. | Photos courtesy of Style Fashion Week

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: WANGLILING

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: WANGLILING | March 12 | Style Fashion Week | Pacific Design Center | West Hollywood, Calif. | Photos courtesy of Style Fashion Week

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Honee

Los Angeles Fashion Week Fall ’17: Honee | March 12 | Style Fashion Week | Pacific Design Center | West Hollywood, Calif. | Photos courtesy of Style Fashion Week

