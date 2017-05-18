TRADE SHOWS Open For Business: Trade Show Organizers Gear Up for the Shows

In the months leading up to their events, trade-show organizers are working to create an environment for attendees that will facilitate their business—from fine-tuning the exhibitor mix to lining up a slate of B2B seminars. The key to a successful trade show is to make that environment as entertaining as possible for everyone involved. We caught up with several show organizers to find out what programs they are planning to make sure attendees’ time at the show is efficient, productive and fun.

What programs do you have planned to make sure attendees’ time at the show is efficient, productive and fun?

Tommy Fazio

Fashion Director

UBM Fashion Group

www.ubmfashion.com

Elevating the customer experience is a primary goal for the UBM Fashion Group and was a consistent theme throughout all the Q1 calendar of shows. As we move into the second half of the year we are excited to continue to enhance the show experience for our industry.

UBM Fashion is coming together for three days this August to unite the industry during this interesting time of change and exploration of the retail environment. As the future of retail is evolving, our primary goal is to produce shows that focus on education, creativity, commerce and knowledge on how we as an industry can grow and prosper together.

Below are just a few of the exciting initiatives UBM Fashion has planned for the upcoming August Las Vegas marketplace:

After a successful relaunch of SWIMLESSONS in NY, which took place at Parson’s School of Design on May 4, UBM Fashion is excited to announce the second edition—SWIMLESSONS LA, taking place June 8 at Mack Sennett Studios in Los Angeles. SWIMLESSONS is an educational forum geared to help brands to build and evolve in this uncertain market. The success of SWIMLESSONS is credited to the fact that people leave at the end of the day feeling a stronger sense of community, more educated and confident in themselves and with the industry.

Coeur, the upscale accessories and lifestyle trade show, is partnering with Project Womens to launch a “premiere apothecary, home and gift trade fair” during the Aug. 14–16 run of Project Womens at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Dubbed Coeur x Project Womens, show organizers have enlisted interior designer Joseph Jagod to showcase ways retailers can “incorporate gifts, home, apothecary and tech accessories into their ready-to-wear stories. Among the companies showing at Coeur x Project Womens are Los Poblanos, Lux-Eros, Kelly + Jones, Castify, Capri Blue, Happy Habitat by Karrie Dean, Spongelle and Esselle.

WWDMAGIC is bringing back our inspirational panels at the Social House, located on the concourse of the Las Vegas Convention Center, which showcase inspirational and informative talks by industry influencers. In addition, Fashion Snoops will be creating an inspirational and informative series of trends display that will offer a snapshot into what is trending at retail right now. The new décor elements, which debuted during this past February, will be on display and continue to highlight who our WWDMAGIC “girl” is. Between floral, art work, music and décor, WWDMAGIC continues not only be a place for retailers to shop their favorite brands but provides an environment for the industry to connect and discover. Laura Marano will be making an appearance as she is now working with the WWDMAGIC footwear brand Not Rated. Laura is known for playing Ally on the hit Disney channel show “Austin and Ally.”

Sourcing at MAGIC’s August 2017 Focus Country is Vietnam: This August, join over 40 of Vietnam’s best selection of manufacturers and resources at the front of the show. Show attendees are invited to attend an educational, Vietnam-focused sourcing seminar giving more background and exposure to the country’s capabilities and advancements. Other new initiatives and activations planned for are August are:

Performance Textiles Display: Get front-row access to Pantone’s full lineup of color products for the fashion industry and purchase an exclusive MAGIC Pantone color card.

Denim Trend Display: Sourcing. Check out our Denim Trend Area and see innovative product proposals from fiber companies, fabric mills, garment manufacturers, developers of technologies and universities.

Technology Innovations + Demonstrations: Explore the most talked-about technology and witness live demonstrations featuring fabric printing, scanning, 2-D/3-D production tools and robotics. Participation by EFI Regani, SoftWear and more!

Home and Interiors (August exclusive): The HOME is a mix of international and domestic resources and provides a great platform to connect with designers, purchasing agents, private retailers and other industry professionals. Categories that are offered at the HOME section are textiles, decor, accessories, housewares and much more.

FN PLATFORM is looking to engage the industry again this season through its always fun and exciting opening-night concert, where world classic rockers—original band members from Journey, Santana, Boston, and Lynard Skynrd—will be performing on Monday, Aug. 14.

Sam Ben-Avraham

Founder

Liberty Fairs

libertyfairs.com

As part of the brands’ ethos, Liberty always strives to create more than just a trade show for our brands and attendees; it’s about creating an experience where the community can reunite while do business in a comfortable space without a ton of distractions. From complimentary signature cocktails to all-day coffee and haircuts, the emphasis on amenities speaks volumes to the attendees while they’re busy. To enhance the camaraderie further, our show floor is merchandised to tell a story and create distinctive homes within the venue, so while you can interact with world renewed photographers for portraits in certain areas, you can listen to live podcasts or engrave custom leather goods in another.

Katy Albrecht

Publishing Editor

Offprice

www.offpriceshow.com

In the last year, the Offprice show has noticed a significant demand in footwear and children’s apparel. Our buyers asked, and we delivered. We have expanded both our footwear and children’s apparel section to accommodate our buyers’ requests. Just as retailers look for ways to improve the in-store experience, we look for the best ways to expand our guests’ experience.

With technology and social media being a must-have business tool, the Offprice show has created an innovative mobile app to help buyers maximize their time while shopping the show floor. Our social-media platforms are linked to our mobile app, allowing retailers to have one-on-one contact with us during the show. Lastly, we like to let loose at the end of day 1 at #OPLV with an opening-night party at The Venetian bar and restaurant locations.

Brittany Carr

Director of Tradeshows and Events

California Market Center

www.californiamarketcenter.com

We understand how overwhelming market might be for a buyer given the incredible variety of lines and shows available to buyers each season, so the CMC’s preshow planning tools are designed to highlight the most compelling brands and special features buyers won’t want to miss during their trip to market. We do this in a variety of ways, including social media, weekly email blasts, mailers and personal store visits. Additionally, we offer special incentives for top-requested buyers to pre-register and assist with travel to market.

And while great brands are obviously the most important reason for a buyer’s visit, buyers can always expect special market features that create a well-rounded, productive and enjoyable market experience. This includes our highly-attended, complimentary Retail Seminar Program; Market Passport Sweepstakes, awarding five buyers $500 each; Opening Night Party; and a host of lounges and special events featuring complimentary food, refreshments and cocktails. Lastly, to help buyers navigate the market and hone in on the resources relevant to their stores, our team offers personal tours and one-on-one assistance at our various Buyer Information desks to help with brand, showroom and exhibitor booth recommendations.

Jennifer Bacon

Show Director, Fashion and Apparel

Messe Frankfurt North America

Texworld USA, Apparel Sourcing USA, Home Textile Sourcing, Avanprint USA

www.texworldusa.com

www.apparelsourcingshow.com

At Texworld USA, our No. 1 goal is to create a comprehensive industry event that is a true one-stop shop for our buyers and visitors. We know how strapped for time our

visitors and anyone working in the apparel and fashion industries are today. So, we think a lot about how to create an efficient, fun and productive experience from start to finish with each edition. The simple answer is that we focus on giving our attendees three main opportunities: to do business, to learn and to network at every turn.

Our summer show roster—comprised of Texworld USA, Apparel Sourcing USA and Home Textiles Sourcing—exists as such because we realize that providing one easy-to-access destination where buyers can source across product categories under one roof is of tremendous value to the industry. The industry’s current focus on speed-to-market means that designers and buyers are under more pressure than ever, so we want to provide the most efficient platform possible for them.

We also work diligently to curate groups of trustworthy mills, manufacturers and products from around the globe for each of these shows. Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing USA have become known as order-writing shows and destinations for quality textile and manufacturing sourcing because we work hard to deliver what we see as the key combination: dependable suppliers who offer quality products at the right price point.

Our most exciting addition to the summer shows is the debut of Avanprint USA, our new digital printing–focused show. With this launch not only are we filling a market demand, but it also helps us move forward on our mission to create one of the largest and most comprehensive sourcing events in the U.S.—our visitors can source textiles, trims and accessories at Texworld USA, visit Apparel Sourcing USA to source international manufacturing possibilities, and now they can also visit Avanprint USA to discover digital-printing innovations.

The addition of Avanprint USA also means that we will be adding a third trend area for visitors to explore and gather inspiration. The Avanprint USA Print Park will showcase digital textile prints designed by local design studio Nuprimary as well as finished apparel using digital prints. Our buyers will also have the unique chance to observe the digital textile process from start to finish through live textile design demonstrations in partnership with Lectra and Nuprimary. The demonstrations will show how hand-painted designs are easily uploaded to digital format using Lectra scanning software and are then printed into fabrics by Avanprint USA exhibitor technology.

Beyond traditional fabric suppliers, new digital printing technologies and manufacturing services, we’ll also be adding a new Resource Row to the show floor. Resource Row will feature fantastic companies that provide information and services in recycling, ethical factory sourcing, trend and fashion forecasting, 3-D printing services, educational resources, and more. Some of our resource partners for summer 2017 include Thr3efold, Heisel, Fashiondex, FabScrap, FIT Bookstore, Brooklyn Fashion + Design Accelerator and more.

Our educational offerings have always been and continue to be a big draw for our attendees. With the help of Lenzing Innovation we have expanded our complimentary seminar series to over 20 free sessions covering a range of industry topics and have also added a series of more-intimate floor sessions led by industry experts. The floor sessions also include a series of “performance pitches,” which give some of our select exhibitors the opportunity to “pitch” their newest products and innovations to attendees directly, which also gives our visitors more exposure to the best of what can be found on the Texworld USA show floor. Overall, we’ll have over 30 free educational opportunities for our visitors to take advantage of in July.

Finally, the shows are first and foremost incredible business and educational platforms, but they are also a great opportunity for the industry to come together to discuss and network. For summer 2017 we have lined up some special additions that will appeal to professionals in all levels of the industry, including an emerging designer meet-up in partnership with StartUP FASHION and a series of sustainability-focused roundtables led by Textile Exchange as well as additional lounge areas on the show floor where visitors can meet and relax.

As Texworld USA, Apparel Sourcing USA and Avanprint USA grow, so do the opportunities to provide our visitors with access to more exciting suppliers and emerging sourcing destinations, education and insight, and chances to network and build connections within the industry. We’re very excited to show our visitors what we’ve been working on and for them to experience the summer 2017 shows this July.

Lucía Palacios

Marketing & Promotion

VESTEX

Guatemala Apparel & Textile Association

www.apparelexpo.com

The Apparel Sourcing Show 2017 has different events catering to each of its specific audiences. Its grand inaugural event will host the exhibitors, clients and prominent government officials including President Morales. During this breakfast, industry leaders will introduce the show and welcome all its participants.

The seminars will address current issues that are important to the industry and the region such as the new trade policies in the United States and how to turn the Central American region into a fast-fashion center. Additionally, targeted to management and operative workers, we will have workshops focusing on imports and exports, printing techniques such as sublimation, and environmental practices.

An element of technology will transform the exhibition floor. A mobile app has been developed to help visitors navigate the floor, know about the events within the floor and coordinate meeting with exhibitors. This app is designed to keep clients and suppliers in contact even after the trade show is over.

Finally, networking events will take place in order to work on further engagement on the exhibition floor and in other locations so that clients and exhibitors can get to know a modern and entrepreneurial region.

Roy Turner

Senior Vice President

Emerald Expositions

Surf Expo

www.surfexpo.com

At Surf Expo, we focus on making the experience for buyers optimal before, during and after the show. We leverage email and social marketing to keep attendees updated on exhibitors we’ll be featuring and events being planned for the show. We have invested a lot of time and effort in refining the exhibitor list functionality on our website and on our show app. With 12 categories of watersports and beach apparel and hard-goods under one roof, our tools and on-site floor plan have to work together to make it easy for buyers to find who and what they are looking for.

Our floor plan always includes buyer lounges on the show floor to offer buyers the chance to relax in between appointments and catch up with industry friends for category events and seminars/panels hosted by our key association and media partners.

We are an order-writing show, and buyers typically have back-to-back appointments each day, but we always end with happy hours or a post-show event. Our industry is fun by nature, so the Surf Expo show experience comes with many events to relax, catch up with friends, meet new ones and celebrate the industry via annual award ceremonies such as our upcoming Wakeboarding Magazine Wake Awards and AWSI Annual Windsurf, Kiteboard and SUP Athletic Awards.

Ashleigh Kaspszak

Assistant Property Manager

Director, Marketing & Public Relations

The New Mart

www.newmart.net

At The New Mart Building there is an undeniable energy during Los Angeles Market Week.

We have 12 floors in a high-rise building dedicated to showcasing the most cutting-edge and contemporary lines on the market. There are 100-plus permanent showrooms here that carry 500-plus fashion lines. Each line and showroom represented at The New Mart shares its own special announcements and will often host its own events during Market Week (which we of course how love and support for!). This pop-up, party-style atmosphere brings attendees from all over the world to share in conversation and have fun while conducting business.

One of our floors is an event space, which has been occupied with trade shows during Market Week for nearly 20 years. Whether it is a trade show, presentation or seminar discussion—our building’s mission is to be an epicenter for innovation and fashion education year-round, especially during Los Angeles Market Week. Follow us on social and sign up for our newsletter to stay in touch.

We are the only trade-show producer to offer a network of interviews for our attendees. Through the New Mart Network (hosted on YouTube and iTunes), attendees can get to know our building before they arrive. This has allowed our attendees exposure to new opportunities, faces, collections and compelling information—before show time. The New Mart wants nothing more than for our guests to enjoy themselves, partake in new opportunities and be able to join us in the Los Angeles fashion industry regardless of where they are from.

Currently, The New Mart stands alone in creating a district-wide event experience for our visitors. By partnering with local eateries, fitness, hospitality and nightlife teams, we offer attendees more than just a place to do business. Instead we want our guests to enjoy themselves and become immersed in the local DTLA scene. LA is unique and special—and during market people celebrate that fact. Yes, they come for the business, to see new lines and to meet new people, etc., etc., but it’s also the place to have fun in the sun!

Cindy Morris

President and Chief Executive Officer

Dallas Market Center

dallasmarketcenter.com

Attending a show at Dallas Market Center has gotten much more dynamic and digitally driven in 2017. We now connect exhibitors and buyers via stronger technology platforms to make their experience much more rewarding. It starts with a significant investment in increasing total bandwidth and wireless access points. With better connectivity, we have created a 360-degree communications experience at market via social media, emails, the Dallas Market Center app, on-site monitors, live events, streaming content and seminars. Buyers want to see and feel products while here but they also want to access trend information on the go, plan their appointments, take notes, and share their feedback and ideas with exhibitors and even customers. The process of getting to market has also changed, with smoother registration and better travel deals to make the trip easier for the thousands of buyers that visit. Finally, we have added more energy to the shows with pop-up events, fashion shows, and entertainment for enjoying (and sharing).

Hillary France

CEO, Cofounder

Brand Assembly

www.brandassembly.com

Brand Assembly always sets out to produce fun, relaxing and engaging shows from the outset. Every season Brand Assembly LA provides amenities throughout the show for brands and buyers to feel like they have a relaxing, uplifting and stress-free environment to execute their business. Additionally, we really make a point to help promote and connect our community. From hosting panel discussions with partners such as The Zoe Report and happy hours at the newly opened

Freehand Hotel, we always want to create engaging initiatives that hopefully enhance everyone’s market experience.

The Assemblist, one of our newest projects, brings our online blog to print. With The Assemblist, we love to highlight our exhibitors, fellow buyers and create other fun features that express our always fun and quirky point of view. Additionally, The Square by Brand Assembly, our year-round co-working space in the Cooper Design Space (we also have one in New York City), is a new concept where buyers can shop additional brands, have private meetings and, most importantly, charge their phone while taking a much needed break. We are constantly creating, collaborating and curating something new each season in an effort to keep a fresh outlook on market weeks.

Caron Stover

Vice President—Apparel

Atlanta Apparel

www.AmericasMart.com

Atlanta Apparel is the largest apparel trade show on the East Coast, meaning there is a lot of ground for our buyers to cover. To help buyers make their visits as efficient as possible, we have developed some great planning tools.

The AmericasMart app, available in the iTunes store and Google Play, was recently updated to include even more exciting features. On the app, users will find a new market plan where they can find and save must-see exhibitors, events and specials, a budget tool to track spending and a note tool to save thoughts on exhibitors and events as well as real-time app notifications of what’s happening at market, social-media updates and information about on-site amenities including dining and transit. Complementing the app is improved search on AmericasMart.com so buyers can better find the lines they need. Atlanta Apparel’s social-media channels are a curated presentation of trendsetting collections showing at market.

Our dedicated Atlanta Apparel Retail Services team provides personalized assistance to buyers ranging from arranging travel to developing a market plan and making exhibitor suggestions. They are available to assist buyers as they plan their trips to Atlanta and for at-market consultations.

At market, trends take center stage in Daily Strut fashion shows that present looks from across the permanent showrooms and temporary collection. The evening Atlanta Apparel runway show is a must-see runway event that is the highlight of the market programming. Trends are further showcased in vignettes around the market.

Just as market is a time for buyers to learn about trends and order for the upcoming season, it’s also a time to celebrate the industry. Atlanta Apparel buyers will find an elevated market experience with an exclusive Atlanta feel featuring treats and drinks from local favorites plus pampering and events at every turn.

Chad Timney

Show Director

Womenswear In Nevada (WWIN) Show

www.wwinshow.com

At WWIN, there is such a thing as a free lunch. Free breakfast, too. We know time is money, so we work hard to make sure our buyers and exhibitors make the most of both. The cornerstone of that strategy is WWIN’s popular hospitality, which reinforces its reputation as a business-oriented, order-writing show with a fun, relaxed environment.

We offer complimentary breakfast and lunch daily for our buyers and exhibitors. In addition, we extend our opening Monday hours until 8 p.m.—serving complimentary wine and cheese on the show floor—giving everyone more time to mix, mingle and do business.

A new feature we’ve added this year is Terrific Tuesday. Buyers will have the chance to take advantage of exclusive show specials, booth giveaways and other promotions WWIN exhibitors will be offering only on Tuesday of the show. And, back by popular demand, T.J. Reid, editor of Fashion Advantage, will be leading a series of seminars and networking sessions throughout the show.

Buyers are also invited to explore our Fashion Showcases before they step onto the show floor. Located throughout the show lobby and corridors, these grid and mannequin displays feature the newest designs from exhibiting companies. Each display includes a QR code that buyers can scan with the show’s mobile app to find the exhibitor’s booth location and more details.

Perhaps most important, WWIN offers retailers a one-stop resource for more than 1,500 womenswear lines covering every category—from misses, tall and petite to plus, traditional, contemporary, accessories and more.

Deirdre Maloney

Cofounder

Capsule

www.capsuleshow.com

We’re focusing our attention on presenting an exciting assortment of the best independent labels and getting all of the right retailers on the floor. We’ll do this by ensuring that they have a great and productive time via offering small concierge-related luxuries, the chance to win money for buyers to invest in new brands, an expanded cash-and-carry shopping section, a celebratory 10-year anniversary lounge at our New York Men’s show, and a resources section that will enlighten brands and buyers alike.

Hisham Muhareb

Cofounder

NW Materials Show

NE Materials Show

SoCal Materials Show

www.americanevents.com

www.thematerialshows.com

Thanks to our ever-increasing and diverse roster of attendees, The Materials Show has gained a credibility like no other. We have realized that high-tech and automotive industries participate in our shows to discover what the apparel and footwear companies are up to. Many of the athletic and outdoor brands recommend their approved and potential suppliers to participate in our trade shows.

The Materials Show has become the main sourcing event for the athletic and outdoor industries. Many of the major and smaller brands have requested that we recruit suppliers from different markets that do not typically exhibit at our type of trade shows.

We are on a journey to find suppliers whose product might be relevant and or applicable for use in apparel, footwear and accessories but also in other applications from car seats to iPads.

Our trade shows are one-of-a kind in the U.S. We provide an intimate business atmosphere to attendees and exhibitors who make every minute of the two-day shows count. We offer coffee and tea all day long in addition to great daily lunches. This affords our attendees and exhibitors the ability to utilize their time efficiently.

Our partnership with Peclers Paris and design professionals adds tremendous value to the shows. Attendees can take an hour of their busy first day to learn about trends and influences in the industry via a presentation from Jennifer Karuletwa. From design to color forecasts, the presentation prepares our attendees to hit the ground running to look for what’s next in color, fashion, design and performance materials/components.

To top off the first day, we host an industry evening reception to help further connect industry professionals with other like-minded individuals.

Given the advancements in mobile and Web technology, we are working on a number of tools to enhance the buyer’s experience at the show, including mobile navigation at the show site and a searchable index of exhibitors in our show directories.

Henri Myers

Cofounder, Creative Director

COEUR Tradeshow

www.coeurshow.com

Coeur is excited to be partnering with UBM/Project Womens for Spring/Summer 2018 shows in Las Vegas set for the Aug. 14–16 market. It’s an exciting time for Coeur, and by working alongside Project Womens we look forward to introducing the Las Vegas market to the Coeur aesthetic and our new concept focused specifically on an array of hand-selected apothecary, home and giftable items. Throughout the three-day showcase, we hope to educate retailers on how these brands are not just point-of-sale goods but items that can be incorporated into their ready-to-wear and fashion-focused stores every day. We’re also looking forward to making this a great market with a strong visual presence within the show and of course a little bit of fun too!

Gilles Lasbordes

General Manager

Première Vision

www.premierevision.com

Evolution, innovation, news and creativity. These are the words that illustrate best the spirit of the next Première Vision Paris show, Sept. 19–21 at Parc des Expositions de Paris Nord Villepinte, dedicated to Autumn/Winter 2018–19 collections.

[The] four key words mean to respond to the needs and issues of both exhibitors—yarn producers, weavers, tanners, print studios, accessory makers and manufacturers—and visitors, the luxury houses, medium and high-end fashion and accessories brands, major retail brands. Four key words are destined to carry the creative fashion industry forward in 2017 for a year marked by a renewed vitality.

In a complex and changing global context, the creative positioning of Première Vision Paris is a strength. For brands, creativity is actually a strategic vector of differentiation and growth as well as a true advantage in a highly competitive environment. And this next edition will definitely shed light on creation and innovative creativity.

An illustration is the new campaign image. It’s a very emotional image, drawing on luxury codes, that situates the Première Vision brand and business activities on the front lines of art and culture, and capitalizes on inspiration. This inspiration can be drawn from anywhere, and Première Vision’s role is to bring it to its exhibitors and visitors to decode it and provide an idea of its various sources. The tagline Cloud of Fashion anchors firmly Première Vision in a fashion universe, both upstream and downstream.

Driven by its creative, selective offerings presented in its six complementary shows, innovative and inspirational information, and enhanced efficiency—with de-partitioned industry sectors and synergies between business activities—this next edition will be the place of a particularly rich program of news and innovation to go on stimulating, inspiring and informing the creative fashion industry.

Among the initiatives are the PV Awards. This is a very exciting date on the industry’s calendar for both weavers and tanners and buyers too. They are also an excellent way to promote the sector’s creativity. This ninth edition will again feature a prestigious jury awarding the creativity, inventiveness and imagination of Première Vision Fabrics and Première Vision Leather’s exhibitors.

As the festival’s leading partner, Première Vision again awarded the Grand Prix du Jury Première Vision for the fashion division at the Hyères International Fashion and Photography Festival. This partnership also includes helping the 10 Hyères fashion finalists create and manufacture their collections. For the first time this February, Première Vision also welcomed the finalists in the new fashion accessories competition. The prizewinner and its collection will be displayed at the show in September.

Once again in September will take place a space specifically dedicated to Smart Creation—a platform to help interested exhibitors promote their responsible sourcing, creation and production initiatives. This edition, it will be located in Hall 3 at Première Vision Leather.

In addition to communication tools such as the mobile app and website, for example, this provides a physical place to talk to visitors. The purpose of this information area, the Smart Creation Square, is to explain to visitors the idea behind this platform and guide buyers looking for responsible companies. It’s also a place to present products and provide information on specific topics through talks [and] master classes.

Première Vision Paris will also continue to roll out new services to the footwear and leather-goods markets. In September will be inaugurated an exhibitors space featuring shoe and leather-goods manufacturers. This offering which will be located in Hall 3 of Première Vision Leather, will complement the tanners and manufacturers of technical components in Halls 3 and 4. At the same time, the integration of the Bag & Shoe Elements trend area, which takes place in the Trend Gallery in Hall 3, will be updated.

Many other initiatives, as well as accurate specific or transversal fashion seasonal orientations displayed in specific areas, will be part of this next edition, which should confirm the position of Première Vision Paris as a leading event for the whole international fashion industry.

Andrew Olah

Founder

Kingpins

kingpinsshow.com

Kingpins looks to have a good mix of information, events and initiatives to best serve our attendees. Our Kingpins show app is a great tool for attendees to pre-plan their visits to our show, from seminars and floor plans to party times and special show initiatives. Once they arrive at the show, our goal is to make sure everyone is comfortable and informed and that the show floor is conducive for working and community building.

Pierre-Nicolas Hurstel

Chief Executive Officer

CurvExpo

www.curvexpo.com

Eurovet Americas, producer of the CurveNewYork and CurveLasVegas shows, is committed to providing streamlined processes and complementing the show atmosphere with added-value events and exhibits to aid attendees in what they do best—conduct business.

We want to make sure that buyers spend a good time visiting our shows while being efficient as much as possible. Therefore, we keep a strong relationship with them before, during and after the shows through perks: the personal shopper program, which is a perfect way for new and returning buyers to grow their business; the VIP lounge; the after-show party; the appointment-booking system; the new account program, which encourages them to open a new account and win a trip to Paris; and the Eveden Fit School to learn to properly fit a bra.

Each year, we try to improve ourselves and find new ways to attract visitors and keep them engaged, and this year we introduced new features such as the lead retrieval and networking feature in the mobile application; the Just for You program, offering an exclusive selection of brands, collections, products and lines available solely for specialty stores; the selection guide where buyers can discover unique and fresh products; and innovative trend presentations.

We also try to facilitate the buyers’ venue as much as we can, and we work hard to find a curated selection of new and innovative brands for them to discover.

Suzanne De Groot

Executive Director

Fashion Market Northern California

www.fashionmarketnorcal.com

Fashion Market of Northern California is the largest open-booth-format show on the West Coast.

We successfully provide an informal, friendly atmosphere where vendors and retailers gather five times per year for our market experience.

We send out a comprehensive show directory before each show to help retailers plan their shopping experience in advance.

We recently began an educational seminar series to help retailers and vendors navigate the changing wholesale/retail landscape. At our April market, we heard an exciting lecture from Mike Campion on the subject of “How to make your store a customer magnet.” His points were valuable for both buyers and vendors and could apply to us at FMNC as well. Attendees were eager to implement learned action items, and we have put some of his ideas into play already.

FMNC has events planned for each market going forward.

FMNC began as a regional market over five decades ago. We have evolved into an important venue that attracts retailers and vendors from beyond the NorCal border. We have 15 to 25 new vendors each show, more than 1,800 brands each market, a lot to view in three short days.

FMNC is launching a Frequent Buyer Program to encourage retailers to shop the floor all three days. Stay tuned for details.

FMNC continues to offer a daily lunch coupon, snacks in the afternoons, free parking on Monday and Tuesday, and a Monday late-night shopping and happy hour. We offer a complimentary hotel night to stores attending for the first time, and our partnership with the local Marriott allows for a special show rate for all show attendees, retailers and vendors alike.

Ed Mandelbaum

Cofounder

Designers and Agents

www.designersandagents.com

From its inception, Designers and Agents’ vision has been consistent.

The mission was to create an alternative to the existing trade-show model and to provide a vibrant atmosphere where retailers would discover new and established talent. D&A provides its audience a truly curated selection of brands possessing originality and creative integrity from the USA, Italy, France, Japan and beyond. The atmosphere is one where relationships develop and business gets done. This is the content provided and it is exactly what D&A attendees come for—with the addition of the guacamole, of course!

Judy Stein

Executive Director

Swimwear Association of Florida/Miami SwimShow

www.swimshow.com

It’s always necessary to understand the views and opinions of all participants—trade shows are just as important for the vendors as they are for the buyers. We’ve done quite a few surveys with our exhibitors and retailers to find out what’s important to all of our attendees. This is one of the reasons that we’ve incorporated a fit seminar for our retailers and a social marketing/e-commerce seminar for our exhibitors, plus up-to-the-minute social-media engagement for our buyers, vendors and media guests.

Our beauty amenities have been a huge hit as well. The Miami weather is fickle—with either the humidity or sudden sun-showers, everyone could use a dry and braid bar or nail salon for quick touch-ups, massage bar and a henna bar for a fun addition before they head out into the glittering South Beach nightlife.