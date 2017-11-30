TRADE SHOWS CMC Shifts to Three-Day Market

Starting in 2018, the California Market Center will shift its Los Angeles Fashion Market schedule to a three-day format. Beginning with the January 2018 market, market will run Monday through Wednesday, Jan. 15–17. The building will also be open for Sunday appointments.

The New Mart, the Cooper Design Space, the Gerry Building and the Lady Liberty Building and will continue with the four-day market format. Several showrooms in The New Mart and Gerry Building also open a day early for buyers who prefer to shop market on Sunday.

Temporary trade shows Designers and Agents, Brand Assembly and Capsule are already on a three-day schedule during Los Angeles Fashion Market.

The CMC is also shifting its April Majors Market dates this year to Tuesday through Thursday, April 3–5, with a preview and appointment day on Monday, April 2.

June market dates will also move temporarily this year. The market will be held June 18–20, 2018, with Sunday, June 17 available for showroom appointments.

The news of the date change was announced in a bulletin distributed to CMC tenants.