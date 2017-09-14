FASHION

By Deborah Belgum | Thursday, September 14, 2017

Style Fashion Week Sees Three Days of Runway Shows During NYFW

Style Fashion Week opened its three-day event on Sept. 7 at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, located aboard the aircraft carrier Intrepid at Pier 86 in New York. The fashion shows, held during New York Fashion Week, were filled with a wide variety of styles that ranged from European chic to Vietnamese-influenced silhouettes.

Style Fashion Week, cofounded by Veronica Kerzner, travels around the world to showcase international fashion with shows in Los Angeles; New York; Palm Springs, Calif.; and Dubai.

Here’s a look at some of the fashions seen on the runway.

