Twin Dragon Introduces New Denim With Performance, Sustainability Qualities

Gardena, Calif.–based Twin Dragon Marketing is rolling out new denim made with Unifi’s Sorbtek wicking fiber as well as with Unifi’s recycled Repreve fiber.



The new denim will be produced at Twin Dragon’s mills in Asia and Mexico and will be available in the company’s men’s and women’s collections. Sorbtek yarns have cooling properties and wick away heat and moisture. Jeans made with Sorbtek keep the wearer cool in the summer and warm in the winter. “Wicking performance capabilities in the athletic-wear market have experienced a 70 to 80 percent growth over the past decade,” said Dominic Poon, chief executive officer of Twin Dragon, in a company statement. “Now, TD is offering wicking performance denim, which provides cooling properties to the wearer by pulling moisture away from the body. What’s better than a woman being able to wear slimming, skinny high-rise jeans while having the same performance as her yoga pants? Also, men can now wear their comfort stretch in either slim or straight fit and swap them out for sweatpants.”



Twin Dragon is also combining the moisture-management properties of Sorbtek with recycled Repreve fibers for a sustainable, performance denim fabric. Repreve is made from recycled plastic bottles and uses less energy and water and produces fewer greenhouse-gas emissions in the production process.

Some denim in the Twin Dragon collection will also be made with pre-reduced liquid indigo dye and eco-finishing for further water, chemical and energy savings. According to the company, using pre-reduced liquid indigo and eco-finishing together helped Twin Dragon achieve an 85 percent reduction in environmentally hazardous chemical discharges compared with traditional dyeing and finishing methods.

"Twin Dragon has created a high-tech Sorbtek Repreve denim that provides superior moisture-management properties,” said Jay Hertwig, vice president of global brand/premium value-added sales for Unifi. “We are proud to work with Twin Dragon marketing to develop a product that features the performance attributes demanded by today’s consumers in addition to being environmentally responsible.”



The Sorbtek Repreve denim joins Twin Dragon’s growing catalog of eco-friendly products, which includes Forever Black and Forever White denim. Twin Dragon’s Forever Black denim is made with Lenzing Modal, which is dyed during the solvent stage of fiber production. The denim is colorfast and requires less water to produce than a traditional black denim made with sulfur dye. The company’s Forever White denim is made from a blend of Lenzing Modal, polyester and spandex. The fabric won’t yellow over time. For more information, visit www.twindragonmarketing.com.