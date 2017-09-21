Dexter Simmons

Dexter Simmons

ART HEARTS FASHION WEEK

California Vibe at Art Hearts Fashion Week in New York

Thursday, September 21, 2017

Photo Gallery

California Vibe at Art Hearts Fashion in New York

Photos by Arun Nevader/Getty Images

There were plenty of West Coast designers on the runway during the Arts Heart Fashion shows, held Sept. 7–11 at the Angel Orensanz Center, housed inside a Gothic Revival synagogue in New York.

Collections for Spring/Summer 2018 presented fashions for both men and women in looks that ranged from the very formal to the cool and casual.

RELATED STORIES

CONNECT with APPAREL NEWS

    Sign up for our Newsletter

    SPECIAL SECTIONS

      • Apparel Insiders
      • Fiber & Fabric
      • Textile Preview
      • NY Textile Preview
      • Sourcing and Fabric
      • Supply Chain
      • Made in America
      • Trade Shows
      • Waterwear

    VIDEOS