TEXTILES Lenzing’s Adds Traceability to its Sustainability Message With EcoVero Viscose

Fiber maker Lenzing has launched a new line of viscose fibers that are both environmentally friendly and traceable.

Lenzing EcoVero fibers are made using a special manufacturing system that enables companies to identify EcoVero fibers in the final product. This enables retailers and brands to verify that they are using Lenzing’s eco-friendly viscose fibers rather than generic viscose that might not meet their sustainability standards.

EcoVero fibers are produced under Lenzing’s strict environmental standards. The company’s production facilities comply with the EU Ecolabel guidelines for environmental manufacturing. EcoVero fibers are made from wood from sustainable forestry plantations that are independently certified. Lenzing’s wood-sourcing policy ensures that the most sustainable wood sources are used for its viscose production. The wood sources are FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) or PEFC (Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification) certified and are processed in an ecological production process with lower emissions and higher water conservation than traditional viscose.

Headquartered in Austria, Lenzing is the maker of fibers under the Lenzing Viscose, Lenzing Modal, Tencel and Refibra brands.