FASHION What Fashion Will We See at Coachella?

The big Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., starts in less than two weeks, but already festival goers are starting to put their outfits together. The festival is a great snapshot of the trendy looks we can expect to see for a while.

White Fox Boutique, an Australian online brand, hosted a White Fox Festival event on March 28 at the Lombardi House in Hollywood for several movers and shakers on the festival scene. Attendees included actors Victoria Barbara, Saxton Sharbino, Brighton Sharbino and TV personality Ashley Iaconetti.

High-waisted cropped pants are very popular as well as cropped tops. The boho look is still going strong.

