TEXTILES Unifi Buys National Spinning Co.

Unifi Inc., known for its synthetic and recycled yarns, has agreed to buy the dyed-yarn business and assets of National Spinning Co. Both are located in North Carolina.

The purchase is expected to enhance Unifi’s position as a leading producer of dyed staple and filament yarn in the region and will add acrylic and wool products to the company’s dyed-yarn portfolio. The transaction is expected to be completed in May.

National Spinning’s dyed-yarn business, now located in Burlington, N.C., will be shifted to Unifi’s dye house in Reidsville, N.C., where it will operate on a seven-day schedule. This allows the company to deliver on quick lead times and enhance the response to customers’ needs.

National Spinning’s sales, technical and operations personnel will join Unifi as employees, and the company will also extend employment to other National Spinning workers.

National Spinning was founded in 1921 with roots in worsted wool spinning and dyeing. After being a publicly traded company in the 1960s and 1970s, it became an employee-owned operation in the 1990s.

Unifi is known for its recycled performance fibers such as Repreve for clothing, shoes and home goods.