FASHION BB Dakota Enters Wedding Season with Bridesmaids Dress Collection

Dresses, sportswear and outwear have always been the staples of the BB Dakota brand, launched 12 years ago by Gloria Brandes.

But the label has expanded into special occasion dresses with its BBDakota RSVP offshoot. This season, the LA company is launching a bridesmaids collection that will be available at bbdakota.com.

The Spring/Summer 2018 collection has a variety of solid colors and floral prints in flowy fabrics that include chiffon and crepe de chine. The color palette ranges from melon, sorbet and citrus to vintage blue and black.

Each of the designs are inspired by retro bridesmaids dresses and features wrap styles, ruffles and off-the-shoulder details.

The dresses, which retail for $110 to $135, are appropriate not only for weddings but can be worn to parties and weekend getaways.