The RealReal Reveals Top Luxury Resale Brands

Offering insight into the rapidly growing luxury resale market, The RealReal released its "State of Luxury Resale" mid-year 2018 report Tuesday, showing marketplace trends, most popular brands and the segment's emerging designers.

“Luxury resale has grown exponentially, and is more mainstream than ever," The RealReal Chief Merchant Rati Levesque said in a statement. “Both the industry and the public look to the resale market to identify macro and micro trends and to determine what consumers want right now.”

Revealing the top five brands that millennial women are buying and consigning in 2018 as Chanel, Hermés, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Christian Louboutin, the report also saw a decrease in consignment resale value for Tory Burch, Vetements and Johanna Ortiz. Returning to the trend of conspicuous luxury that was popular during the early to mid-2000s, logo bags have again risen in popularity, as the Dior Saddle Bag has experienced an increase in resale value by 89 percent.

Millennial men are also contributing to the resale surge, as the top five brands purchased by male consumers ages 18-34 have been revealed as Rolex, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Cartier and Hermés. These men are consigning Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Hermés, Saint Laurent and Tom Ford most often in the luxury resale market. As dad styles gain traction, searches by male millennials for Hawaiian-shirt designs grew by 84 percent; fanny packs rose 614 percent and hats that would make any father—or millennial trendsetter—feel cool increased by 67 percent.