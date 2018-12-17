RETAIL Badgley Mischka Opens Flagship in West Hollywood

The air of old Hollywood can be seen in the new flagship opened recently by Badgley Mischka on Sunset Boulevard off Sunset Plaza in West Hollywood.

The opening was feted with a Dec. 13 party attended by several celebrities including Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hawkins, Molly Shannon and Keisha Whitaker.

The store's collection encompasses shoes, evening gowns, jewelry, handbags, denim, sunglasses and fragrances. It has a very swank feel.

"We wanted to offer clients an immersive brand experience. In addition to Badgley Mischka Couture, the new store showcases our shoe and accessories collections, sportswear and more," said James Mischka, principal designer and partner in the 30-year-old brand with Mark Badgley.

The store occupies a two-story Classical Revival-style structure built in 1935 at 8619 W. Sunset Blvd., and it comes with a bit of film history. It was seen in the movie "Scarface" as the structure where drug dealer Frank Lopez, played by Robert Loggia, had his offices. The TV show "Charlie's Angels" also featured the building.

Currently, the Badgley Mischka label has 21 stores worldwide and expects to grow to 67 by the end of 2019.

