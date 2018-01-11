NEW LINES
Los Angeles January 2018 New Lines
California Market Center
110 E. Ninth St.
NEW SHOWROOMS & LOCATIONS
Angelo
A485
Marco Valentino Men’s contemporary
Patty Park Agency/ PPLA Kids
A601
PPLA Kids Contemporary kids’
Yuji International
A606
With Organic Kids’
Blossom Clothing
A807
Blossom Clothing Juniors
Dex Clothing
B503
Dex Clothing Women’s contemporary
Eden Society B583
Eden Society Women’s contemporary
Lucy Paris B858
Lucy Paris, FRNCH Juniors
CONTEMPORARY
Season After Season
B498
Blanc Noir Women’s contemporary
UPDATED WOMEN’S COLLECTIONS
Lisa Lenchner
A307
Lola Jeans Women’s contemporary
Side Stitch Women’s contemporary
Melody Fast Sales
A313
By JJ Women’s contemporary
Matchpoint Women’s contemporary
Fern Liberson & Co.
A317 Zarga Women’s contemporary
Jon Katz & Associates
A335
Cielo Blue Women’s contemporary
Wind River Women’s contemporary
Fortune Trading
A389
Gigi Moda Women’s contemporary
Luna Luz Women’s contemporary
Montana Jeans Women’s contemporary
Kristine Cleary Lifestyles
A398
Pearl Essence Women’s contemporary
JUNIORS
Blu Pepper
A896
E&M Juniors
Mine Juniors
MEN’S
The Foundation
B403
K-Way Men’s contemporary Polaroid OriginalsMen’s contemporary
Poper Planes Men’s contemporary
Season After Season
B498 Blanc Noir 5Brooklyn Brigade Men’s contemporary
Evlog Men’s contemporary
Sixelar Men’s contemporary Stitch Note Men’s contemporary
Unsimply Stitched Men’s contemporary
KIDS’ & MATERNITY
Ute Wegmann/Jim Rowley
A318
Sunny Dayz Children’s accessories
Patty Park Agency/ PPLA Kids
A601
PPLA Kids Contemporary kids’
Rochelle Sasson Perlman
A604
Vintage Havana Children’s
Yuji International
A606
With Organic Children’s
The Dressing Room
A610
Candy Couture Children’s
FCTRY/Unicorn Snot Children’s
Kayci Wheatley Children’s
Mother Trucker & Co. Children’s
One Teaspoon Children’s
Zomi Gems Children’s
Eloisa & Mia
A611
Petite Hailey Children’s
Rebecca Ebershoff
A656
Petit Voyageur Children’s
Elephants & Ampersands & Conception
A660
Ashton Baby Children’s
Ki ET LA Children’s
Chantique’s Showroom
A663
Beans Barcelona Children’s
Knot Children’s
Opililai Children’s
Plumeti Rain Children’s
Kids Du Monde
A678 Eliane & ME Children’s
Fun Foamology Children’s
Randee’s Showroom
A679
Jolie Children’s
Sylvia Gill Childrenswear
A680
Cat & Dogma Children’s
Small Shop Showroom
A692
Niovi Organics Children’s
Original Mermaid Company Children’s
Vignette Children’s
The New Mart
127 E. Ninth St.
NEW SHOWROOMS & LOCATIONS
The GIG Showroom (previously in suite 1005)
Suite 503
2(x)ist
Blush Lingerie
Calvin Klein Men’s Underwear
Clo Intimo
Conturelle
Les Jupons Detess
Miraclesuit Shapewear
Private Arts
Skarlett Blue
Splendid
TC
Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Underwear & Sleepwear
Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Underwear & Sleepwear
WG
Nicole Miller Denim
Suite 505
Nicole Miller Denim
Westside Sales
Suite 505
Antique Rivet1
Love Indigo
Request Jeans
Soundgirl
Showroom Shift (previously in suite 806)
Suite 708
Alashan Luxe by Alashan Cashmere
Animapop
Aunts & Uncles
Caroline Grace by Alashan Cashmere
Claudia Nichole by Alashan Cashmere
Ilux
Ivan Grundahl
IVKO
JI-U
Le Galeriste
Letol
Moyuru
Neesh…By DAR
Porto
Raffaello Rossi (Germany)
Rosemunde
Spirithouse
Stella Carakasi
Trendline by Raffaello Rossi
Two Danes
Yoshi Yoshi by PJ
Zina Kao Exclusives
Zina Kao Jewelry
French Connection (previously in suite 611)
Suite 910
French Connection Men’s
French Connection Women’s
Chan Luu (previously in suite 1107)
Suite 1006
Chan Luu
Zzan USA (previously in suite 1101)
Suite 1205
Zzan Jewelry
NEW LINES
UGG
Suite 501
UGG Loungewear, sportswear, outerwear
Chantal Accessories
Suite 509
Hands Up Global Goods
Luana Italy
Time’s Arrow
JokenStyle
Suite 602
Amorcito
Clamor Glamour
Eva Segoura Paris
Pavlina Jauss
Hasson Costa
Suite 700
Ever New Melbourne
KYLO
Salt & Pepper Sales
Suite 802
Eleven Stitch by Gerties
Northstar Base by Gerties
Trend Request
Suite 803
Good Luck Girl
Playlist
Corina Collections
Suite 807
Arrow Jewelry
Latico Leathers
Niche Showroom
Suite 901
Red Haute
Third Layer
s.a.m. Showroom
Suite 906
Cami NYC
New Vintage Handbag
The Landa Showroom
Suite 1001
Black Tape
Surkana
Mary Minser Sales
Suite 1005
Sinuous
Smash!
Miss Me
Suite 1100
Dance & Marvel
WBC Showroom
Suite 1101
Bed Stu
Donna M
Fresh and Free
5 Seasons
Suite 1108
525 America
M Group Showroom
Suite 1207
Copper Fit
Juicy
Kenneth Cole Reaction
Rebecca Minkoff
Cooper Design Space
860 S. Los Angeles St.
NEW LOCATIONS
By Land + Sea (Previously in Suite 639)
Suite 201
NEW LINES
Lebel Group
Suite 521
Dallas Paris
Divine Heritage
Happy Sheep
Ionna Solea
Palmer Harding
Parden’s
Ronny Kobo
Zoe Karssen
Simon
Suite 540
White + Warren
Academy Awards
817 S. Los Angeles St.
NEW SHOWROOMS
Biz Babez
Suite 2B
Dazey LA
Vegetaryn
Boy + Girl
Suite 2F
Shapes and Forms
Suite 3B
Foli + Lo
Blushing Bouquet
Suite 4G