NEW LINES

Los Angeles January 2018 New Lines

Thursday, January 11, 2018

California Market Center

110 E. Ninth St.

NEW SHOWROOMS & LOCATIONS

Angelo

A485

Marco Valentino Men’s contemporary

Patty Park Agency/ PPLA Kids

A601

PPLA Kids Contemporary kids’

Yuji International

A606

With Organic Kids’

Blossom Clothing

A807

Blossom Clothing Juniors

Dex Clothing

B503

Dex Clothing Women’s contemporary

Eden Society B583

Eden Society Women’s contemporary

Lucy Paris B858

Lucy Paris, FRNCH Juniors

CONTEMPORARY

Season After Season

B498

Blanc Noir Women’s contemporary

UPDATED WOMEN’S COLLECTIONS

Lisa Lenchner

A307

Lola Jeans Women’s contemporary

Side Stitch Women’s contemporary

Melody Fast Sales

A313

By JJ Women’s contemporary

Matchpoint Women’s contemporary

Fern Liberson & Co.

A317 Zarga Women’s contemporary

Jon Katz & Associates

A335

Cielo Blue Women’s contemporary

Wind River Women’s contemporary

Fortune Trading

A389

Gigi Moda Women’s contemporary

Luna Luz Women’s contemporary

Montana Jeans Women’s contemporary

Kristine Cleary Lifestyles

A398

Pearl Essence Women’s contemporary

JUNIORS

Blu Pepper

A896

E&M Juniors

Mine Juniors

MEN’S

Angelo

A485

Marco Valentino Men’s contemporary

The Foundation

B403

K-Way Men’s contemporary Polaroid OriginalsMen’s contemporary

Poper Planes Men’s contemporary

Season After Season

B498 Blanc Noir 5Brooklyn Brigade Men’s contemporary

Evlog Men’s contemporary

Sixelar Men’s contemporary Stitch Note Men’s contemporary

Unsimply Stitched Men’s contemporary

KIDS’ & MATERNITY

Ute Wegmann/Jim Rowley

A318

Sunny Dayz Children’s accessories

Patty Park Agency/ PPLA Kids

A601

PPLA Kids Contemporary kids’

Rochelle Sasson Perlman

A604

Vintage Havana Children’s

Yuji International

A606

With Organic Children’s

The Dressing Room

A610

Candy Couture Children’s

FCTRY/Unicorn Snot Children’s

Kayci Wheatley Children’s

Mother Trucker & Co. Children’s

One Teaspoon Children’s

Zomi Gems Children’s

Eloisa & Mia

A611

Petite Hailey Children’s

Rebecca Ebershoff

A656

Petit Voyageur Children’s

Elephants & Ampersands & Conception

A660

Ashton Baby Children’s

Ki ET LA Children’s

Chantique’s Showroom

A663

Beans Barcelona Children’s

Knot Children’s

Opililai Children’s

Plumeti Rain Children’s

Kids Du Monde

A678 Eliane & ME Children’s

Fun Foamology Children’s

Randee’s Showroom

A679

Jolie Children’s

Sylvia Gill Childrenswear

A680

Cat & Dogma Children’s

Small Shop Showroom

A692

Niovi Organics Children’s

Original Mermaid Company Children’s

Vignette Children’s

The New Mart

127 E. Ninth St.

NEW SHOWROOMS & LOCATIONS

The GIG Showroom (previously in suite 1005)

Suite 503

2(x)ist

Blush Lingerie

Calvin Klein Men’s Underwear

Clo Intimo

Conturelle

Les Jupons Detess

Miraclesuit Shapewear

Private Arts

Skarlett Blue

Splendid

TC

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Underwear & Sleepwear

Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Underwear & Sleepwear

WG

Nicole Miller Denim

Suite 505

Nicole Miller Denim

Westside Sales

Suite 505

Antique Rivet1

Love Indigo

Request Jeans

Soundgirl

Showroom Shift (previously in suite 806)

Suite 708

Alashan Luxe by Alashan Cashmere

Animapop

Aunts & Uncles

Caroline Grace by Alashan Cashmere

Claudia Nichole by Alashan Cashmere

Ilux

Ivan Grundahl

IVKO

JI-U

Le Galeriste

Letol

Moyuru

Neesh…By DAR

Porto

Raffaello Rossi (Germany)

Rosemunde

Spirithouse

Stella Carakasi

Trendline by Raffaello Rossi

Two Danes

Yoshi Yoshi by PJ

Zina Kao Exclusives

Zina Kao Jewelry

French Connection (previously in suite 611)

Suite 910

French Connection Men’s

French Connection Women’s

Chan Luu (previously in suite 1107)

Suite 1006

Chan Luu

Zzan USA (previously in suite 1101)

Suite 1205

Zzan Jewelry

NEW LINES

UGG

Suite 501

UGG Loungewear, sportswear, outerwear

Chantal Accessories

Suite 509

Hands Up Global Goods

Luana Italy

Time’s Arrow

JokenStyle

Suite 602

Amorcito

Clamor Glamour

Eva Segoura Paris

Pavlina Jauss

Hasson Costa

Suite 700

Ever New Melbourne

KYLO

Salt & Pepper Sales

Suite 802

Eleven Stitch by Gerties

Northstar Base by Gerties

Trend Request

Suite 803

Good Luck Girl

Playlist

Corina Collections

Suite 807

Arrow Jewelry

Latico Leathers

Niche Showroom

Suite 901

Red Haute

Third Layer

s.a.m. Showroom

Suite 906

Cami NYC

New Vintage Handbag

The Landa Showroom

Suite 1001

Black Tape

Surkana

Mary Minser Sales

Suite 1005

Sinuous

Smash!

Miss Me

Suite 1100

Dance & Marvel

WBC Showroom

Suite 1101

Bed Stu

Donna M

Fresh and Free

5 Seasons

Suite 1108

525 America

M Group Showroom

Suite 1207

Copper Fit

Juicy

Kenneth Cole Reaction

Rebecca Minkoff

Cooper Design Space

860 S. Los Angeles St.

NEW LOCATIONS

By Land + Sea (Previously in Suite 639)

Suite 201

NEW LINES

Lebel Group

Suite 521

Dallas Paris

Divine Heritage

Happy Sheep

Ionna Solea

Palmer Harding

Parden’s

Ronny Kobo

Zoe Karssen

Simon

Suite 540

White + Warren

Academy Awards

817 S. Los Angeles St.

NEW SHOWROOMS

Biz Babez

Suite 2B

Dazey LA

Vegetaryn

Boy + Girl

Suite 2F

Shapes and Forms

Suite 3B

Foli + Lo

Blushing Bouquet

Suite 4G

    VIDEOS